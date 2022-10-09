Supreme Court ruling against referendum would 'fail' Scotland, claims SNP president

The court will hear arguments from senior government lawyers on whether Holyrood can hold a referendum next week after the Lord Advocate referenced the question earlier this year.

Michael Russell, the former constitution secretary and political director of the SNP’s independence unit, made the comment in a conference speech in Aberdeen where he also urged members to “finish the job”

He followed a speech from current constitution secretary, Angus Robertson, who ran delegates through the existing independence papers already published by the Scottish Government.

Angus Robertson MSP(L), Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture alongside Michael Russell, SNP President and Political Director of the SNP Independence Unit during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen , Scotland.

Mr Russell said a ‘de facto’ referendum at a general election would allow the SNP to “put our case” to the public if the Supreme Court “fails” Scots.

He said: "If the Supreme Court fails the people of Scotland then we will rise to that challenge too and put our case at the next general election, whenever that is.

"That’s a choice that has to be made if Scotland is to escape from the downward spiral of Tory and Labour government, exploiting but ignoring Scotland.”

Mr Russell, who was speaking at the start of ‘independence day’ at the conference, said the SNP should look at how far the party has come to realise they still have a “job to finish”.

He said: “When I get a little bit frustrated, as I do from time to time, by the constant negativity of our opponents, when I get a little disheartened by some people who claim to be travelling in our road but just put obstacles in our way, at those moments I look back at how far we have come.

"Not to look back at it and feel a false sense of comfort, but to say we have still got a job to finish and that is a job we are now going to finish.”

The SNP President also accused the SNP’s opponents as “morally, politically, intellectually, and constitutionally bankrupt.”

"There is no great in Great Britain and our choice is stark and clear,” he said.

"Decline with the UK or prosper as a small independent normal country within the EU.”

Mr Russell also said that opponents wanted to be “persuaded” on the case of independence, adding the most powerful arguments about Scotland going in a different political direction, Westminster not acting in Scotland’s, and rejoining the EU was “our argument”.

He said: “Despite everything our presence here today is a real sign of hope.

"It shows that we are determined to finish the job that’s been underway for the past 50 years or more and it shows how close we are to that goal.

"We have what it takes, we can secure independence for Scotland.

"We have to make that dream a reality, in fact we are the only people who can make that dream a reality, so let’s do it.”

Mr Robertson also pointed at the papers being compiled for SNP members to make the case for independence.

This includes a planned paper on the economy and currency in an independent Scotland, due to be published this week.

