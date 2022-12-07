Support for Scottish independence has risen to 56 per cent in the first poll since the Supreme Court ruling.

IPSOS Mori found support for Yes had enjoyed a six point rise since the last IPSOS poll on the referendum question.

The SNP also remain the most popular party in Scotland, with 51 per cent saying they would vote for them in an immediate General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour remains in second place on vote share, at 25 per cent, while the Conservatives have slipped further to 13 per cent.SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said: “This latest poll shows a clear majority of people support Scottish independence and the momentum behind Yes is rocketing.

The poll is a boost for the First Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For too long, Tories and Labour have claimed now is not the time for the people of Scotland to choose their own future. This poll shows clearly the people think now is the time – the Westminster parties need to recognise and respect that.”

“As the chaos of Westminster control wreaks untold damage on Scotland, inflicted by successive Tory governments that we didn’t vote for, it’s no surprise that support for independence continues to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only way to protect Scotland is through independence - it is the only way we can get rid of Tory Westminster governments for good.