Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will take a new format from The Andrew Marr Show and will see the former political editor give her analysis on the week’s news before questioning a revolving panel of experts.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – When did Andrew Marr step down?

The BBC spent three months looking for Andrew Marr’s successor after he left to join LBC – leaving his prime time BBC slot vacant – before it was announced that Kuenssberg was stepping into the role with a new show.

After she stepped down from her role as the BBC Political Editor, the Scot confirmed she would continue with projects with the BBC – culminating in Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Confirming the news on social media in March, Kuenssberg wrote: “I’m extremely happy to say that I’ll be in the BBC politics chair on Sunday mornings from September.

"It’s a genuine honour and real thrill to be working with an amazing team on the show, can’t wait to get started!”

Laura Kuenssberg will take over as permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show

At the time BBC, Interim director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, called her the ‘perfect host’ for their flagship weekend politics show saying: “She’s an engaging presenter and a razor-sharp political interviewer, and she knows exactly which questions audiences want answered.”

New details of the show have since emerged, including the name, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – air date, time and channel

Kuenssberg will take over from Sophie Raworth, who has been presenting the show, currently titled Sunday Morning, since January, following the departure of Andrew Marr.

The show will air on BBC One and on BBC online at 9am on Sunday September 4.

It will also be available to watch On Demand.

Who is Laura Kuenssberg?

Laura Kuenssberg is the former BBC political editor and was the first woman to hold the position until she stepped down earlier this year after seven years in the role.

Kuenssberg, who attended the University of Edinburgh, started her career at the BBC in 2000 as a trainee journalist, becoming a political correspondent for the BBC in 2003.

She worked on a number of shows including the Daily Politics before being appointed as the BBC’s chief political correspondent.

In 2011 she left the BBC to become their Business Editor at ITV before returning in 2014 to be a presenter on Newsnight.

In 2015 she was appointed as the BBC’s Political Editor and stepped down for her role in 2022 after seven years. She was replaced by Chris Mason.

What has been said about the show?

While details of the format remain somewhat under wraps, a trailer for the show has been released.

In the trailer, Kuenssberg sets the tone – promising fair interviews and some hard hitting questions.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore added: “Laura’s one of the BBC’s biggest talents and I’m delighted she’s becoming the new face of Sunday mornings.

How old is Laura Kuenssberg?

Kuenssberg was born in Rome, Italy in August 1976 to Scottish businessman Nick Kuenssberg and his wife Sally.

She is 46-years-old.

What is Laura Kuenssberg salary?