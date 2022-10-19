Suella Braverman resigns as Home Secretary and suggests Liz Truss should quit as Government implodes

The popular figure among the Tory right told Ms Truss she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.

But not going quietly, Ms Braverman tore into the Prime Minister’s record in her resignation letter, even going as far as to suggest Ms Truss should quit.

She said: “I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.

“The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.

“It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time.”

She will now be replaced by Grant Shapps, the former transport secretary and a frequent critic of the Prime Minister.

Suella Braverman has reportedly stepped down as Home Secretary.

Ms Braverman, a former contender for the Tory leadership, also accused her party of lying to voters.

She said: "I have concerns about the direction of this Government.

"Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments".

The outgoing home secretary also raised “serious concerns” about the Government’s manifesto commitments, including stopping unauthorised migration and reducing migration numbers.

The former attorney general only became home secretary on September 6 when Ms Truss brought her in to replace Priti Patel.

Ms Braverman’s tenure was blighted by a series of controversial comments, most recently blaming road disruption on "the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition".

At the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, Ms Braverman told a fringe event she would “love to be here claiming victory, I would love to be having a front page of the Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, that’s my obsession”.

In a letter replying to the former home secretary, Ms Truss struggled to mention any achievements in Government, and used half the page for her signature.

Responding to the resignation, Yvette Cooper MP, Labour’s shadow home secretary, claimed the Government was “falling apart at the seams”.

She said: “To appoint and then sack both your home secretary and Chancellor within six weeks is utter chaos. This is no way to run a government.

“Suella Braverman has admitted breaching security procedures, which raises serious questions. There are also reports of major disputes about policy and we have had weeks of disagreements. We need an urgent statement from the Prime Minister. Home affairs, security and public safety are too important for this kind of chaos.

“The problems go beyond one home secretary. If the Conservatives can’t even manage the basics, they need to get out of the way and hand over to people who can. The public doesn’t need changes at the top of the Tory party, it needs a Labour Government.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael lamented the public being “forced to watch the Conservative party implode day after day while real people suffer”.

He said: “There is a cost-of-living catastrophe, health service crisis and now a rudderless Home Office.

“The only solution now is a general election so the public can get off this carousel of Conservative chaos.”

The SNP’s home affairs spokesperson, Stuart McDonald, suggested “at this rate her Cabinet will be empty by Christmas”.

He continued: “While the home secretary’s departure will be welcome news to all those disgusted by her Rwanda deportation dreams, it doesn’t change the fact that this entire Government is rotten to the core and that with the busted flush Liz Truss in power, it matters very little who sits in the Cabinet.

“Truss empowered her home secretary to use her little time in office to pursue sickening authoritarian policies that breached international law and endangered refugees and asylum seekers. Very little will change so long as she remains in power.

“With little to no justification for remaining in post herself, it’s time now for Liz Truss to do the right thing and also go.”

It came on yet another day of misery for Ms Truss, who struggled through Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) amid ongoing efforts to remove her.

Ms Truss had insisted she was a “fighter, not a quitter” as she faced PMQs for the first time since her economic plan was ditched by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

On Monday, Mr Hunt reversed almost all the tax cuts announced by predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng as he sought to calm financial markets following weeks of turbulence.

The Prime Minister told MPs: “I have been very clear that I am sorry and that I have made mistakes.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer mocked Ms Truss, saying: “What’s the point of a Prime Minister whose promises don’t even last a week?”

He added of a book that is being written about her: “Apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas. Is that the release date or the title?”

But former Cabinet minister Sajid Javid – the subject of a hostile briefing from a No 10 source who described him as “s**t” – did not ask a question, despite being listed to do so.

One of the Prime Minister’s senior aides, Jason Stein, has reportedly been suspended pending an investigation by the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team into the briefing against Mr Javid.

Ms Truss later faces a Tory rebellion on a Labour-led motion to ban fracking that is being seen as a “confidence motion” in her Government, with four of her own MPs already saying they will vote against.

Conservative MPs were defying a three-line whip to say they would not support the Government’s amendment to the Labour motion on fracking.

The move means they could be kicked out of the parliamentary party over the vote, which the Tory whips billed as a “confidence motion”.

Losing such a vote would mean Ms Truss is expected to quit as PM or ask the King to dissolve Parliament and trigger a general election.

Chris Skidmore, the MP and Governmental net-zero tsar, said he would not be voting with the Government and was “prepared to face the consequences of my decision”.

Former minister Tracey Crouch and backbencher Angela Richardson both replied online saying “ditto”.

Elsewhere a sixth Conservative MP publicly called for Ms Truss’s resignation, with William Wragg saying he was “personally ashamed” of telling his constituents to back the Tories.

There is speculation the chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has already received more than 54 letters calling for a confidence vote in the PM – the threshold for triggering one if Ms Truss was not in the 12 months’ grace period for new leaders.

