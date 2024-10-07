Who is new after Sue Gray? The Scotsman looks at the replacements under the senior communications team reshuffle

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister has moved to shake up his top team after weeks of negative headlines and questions over the new UK government’s direction.

Sue Gray resigned on Sunday as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff just three months after Labour came to power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Gray has quit as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff after briefings against her. Picture: PA

Widely seen as being ordered to resign, Ms Gray has now claimed she was “pleased to have accepted a new role as the Prime Minister’s envoy for the regions and nations”.

It follows weeks of infighting and briefing wars in Downing Street, with rows over Ms Gray’s salary and government freebies. There was also deep unease among some government insiders and many Labour MPs over Ms Gray’s position, power and influence.

Now Ms Gray has been replaced, here’s who leads Sir Keir’s top team and what they bring to the table.

Morgan McSweeney, chief of staff

Ms Gray been replaced as chief of staff by Morgan McSweeney, who led Labour’s general election campaign, and with whom she was reported to have repeatedly clashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mastermind behind Sir Keir’s leadership campaign, Mr McSweeney entered Number 10 as head of political strategy, and his appointment will be popular with Labour staff who find him to be one of them.

However, his role leading the think-tank Labour Together, which campaigned to undermine Jeremy Corbyn’s influence in the party, means there may be some on the left who view him with suspicion. There will also now be likely be questions from the SNP over funding for the Starmerite think-tank.

Mr McSweeney also worked for the party during the New Labour years and had a stint as chief of staff to UK environment secretary Steve Reed when he was leader of Lambeth Council.

The new chief of staff is married to Imogen Walker, the new Labour MP for Hamilton and Clyde Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has seen change begin by reshuffling his Downing Street operation

Vidhya Alakeson and Jill Cuthbertson, deputy chiefs of staff

There are two new deputy chiefs of staff - Vidhya Alakeson, the political director at Number 10, and Jill Cuthbertson, who has been director of government relations in Downing Street since July.

Ms Alakeson previously worked as deputy director of the Resolution Foundation think-tank and was the founder of a charitable trust, Power to Change, that supports community businesses.

Ms Cuthbertson previously worked for Labour leaders Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband, and is widely respected.

James Lyons, director of strategic communications

After weeks of briefings about tensions inside Number 10, former journalist James Lyons will be in charge of a new strategic communications team, joining Downing Street from social media giant TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An experienced former tabloid and broadsheet journalist who went on to work in PR, Mr Lyons has great contacts across Westminster, including both journalists and politicians. As well as TikTok, he was previously communications chief for the NHS in 2017, before rising to a director job.

He is now expected to have to delete TikTok from his phone.

Ninjeri Pandit, principal private secretary