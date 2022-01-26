Following the allegations that 16 parties were held at Downing Street and in government offices during lockdown, an inquiry is being led into what exactly went on and who it involved.

The social gatherings were reported to be particularly common between autumn 2020 and spring 2020 when government staff were “fatigued” with tough Covid restrictions that banned socialising.

Here’s all you need to know about Sue Gray, her report, and when to expect it to be published.

Sue Gray, a civil servant who is a permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, is expected to publish a report this week following her investigation into parties held at Downing Street that may have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Who is Sue Gray?

Having been named by in a BBC report as "the most powerful person you've never heard of", Sue Gray is the senior civil servant who has been put in charge of the inquiry.

Ms Gray currently holds the position of second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to address the allegations before speaking to MPs about the situation in Ukraine in the House of Commons in London on January 25, 2022. Photo: JESSICA TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images.

She will publish her findings in a report, although Downing Street has been considering which elements of her work will be made public, considering a police investigation is also underway.

Ms Gray investigated the senior government minister Damian Green in 2017, with her findings triggering his resignation after she found he had broken ministerial code.

It was this experience in previous high-profile investigations that singled her out for this task.

What is the Sue Gray report?

According to a statement from the Cabinet Office, the main goal of Sue Gray's report is to "establish swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time".

The inquiry was established to investigate events that took place over the last 18 months, particularly alleged gatherings at Downing Street on November 27th and December 18th 2020, one at the Department for Education on December 10th, and two leaving parties at Downing Street on April 16th 2021.

Since the beginning of the inquiry, it has also been confirmed that “credible allegations relating to other gatherings” could also be investigated.

Ms Gray's team will be able to examine "all relevant records" and "speak to members of staff" as witnesses, including access to emails, employees' schedules, calendar invites, and texts.

The inquiry is an internal one and Ms Gray is supported by lawyers from the government legal department.

All ministers, special advisers and civil servants have been advised to cooperate with her work.

The decision on any disciplinary action against civil servants will not be the responsibility of Sue Gray, but would rather be under the jurisdiction of Simon Case, the cabinet secretary.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson would rule on any action against political staff.

If the report reveals that the Prime Minister broke ministerial code by attending the alleged gatherings, it’s believed this would almost certainly lead to his resignation or spark a vote of no confidence.

When will the Sue Gray report be released?

As more allegations have come to light over the last week or so, the time taken to put the report together has extended.