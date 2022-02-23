The First Minister made the comments at Bute House on Wednesday during a meeting with Yevhen Mankovskyi, acting consul general for Ukraine, and Linda Allison, chair of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

Her declaration comes as Boris Johnson confirmed during Prime Minister’s Questions that culture secretary Nadine Dorries had written to the television regulator.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked whether she agreed with calls for RT to be banned in the UK, Ms Sturgeon said: “Yes, I do.

Russia Today, the network Alex Salmond appears on, is now facing an Ofcom review

“It’s a matter for Ofcom, but I do think there is now a very serious question about whether RT should continue to have a licence to broadcast here in Scotland.

And I would certainly encourage Ofcom to look at that very, very seriously and closely indeed.

“I’m appalled at Alex Salmond’s continued involvement with RT.

“I don’t think it’s any secret now that I didn’t think he should ever have had a television show on RT.

“But it is even more unthinkable now that that should continue.”

Ms Sturgeon said elected officials should not appear on the broadcaster.

“I don’t think any elected representative should be contemplating appearing on RT right now,” she said.

"I will give that message – have given that message – to elected officials here at the Scottish Parliament. I know Ian Blackford has done so in Westminster.”

In the Commons, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a ban on RT broadcasting in the UK.

He said: “We must also do more to defeat [Russian president Vladimir] Putin’s campaign of lies and disinformation.

“Russia Today is his personal propaganda tool. I can see no reason why it should be allowed to continue to broadcast in this country, so will the Prime Minister now ask Ofcom to review its licence?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I believe that my right honourable friend the secretary of state for culture, media and sport [Dorries] has already asked Ofcom to review that matter, but what I will say is that we live in a democracy and we live in a country that believes in free speech, and I think it’s important that we should leave it up to Ofcom rather than to politicians to decide which media organisations to ban.

“That’s what Russia does.”

SNP Westminster leader Blackford called on the Conservative Party to return £2.3 million “raised from Russian oligarchs”.

He told the Commons: “The truth is that Russian oligarchs who give the right people in power a golden handshake have been welcomed into London for years. Their activities weren’t stopped, they were encouraged.

“Plenty of these golden handshakes just so happened to find their way into the coffers of the Conservative Party, £2.3 million in fact, since the Prime Minister took office.”

He added: “How can our allies trust this Prime Minister to clean up dirty Russian money in the UK when he won’t even clean up his own political party? Will he finally commit to giving up the £2.3 million his party has raised from Russian oligarchs?”

The Prime Minister said: “We do not raise money from Russian oligarchs … we raise money from people who are registered to vote on the UK register of interests.”

Mr Johnson said Mr Blackford’s “indignation” is “a bit much coming from somebody whose very own Alex Salmond is a leading presenter, as far as I know, on Russia Today, which the leader of the opposition has just called on this country to ban”.

Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone was cheered by Tory MPs as he also challenged the Government over Mr Salmond.

He said: “Mr Speaker, let's be quite clear about this. Is it not an absolute disgrace that a Privy Councillor, an advisor to the Queen, and a former first minister of Scotland sees fit to broadcast his half-baked world views week after week on Russian television?”

The Prime Minister replied: “Mr Speaker, that was a brilliant, powerful question, which I think the whole House assented.