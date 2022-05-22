Scotland’s biggest cities need tax raising powers, immigration to be devolved, an overhaul of business rates and major investment in connectivity to succeed in the future, according to the recent study.

The Urban AGE 2022 study of the AGE cities (Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh), commissioned by Brodies LLP, Anderson Anderson & Brown and Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh Chambers of Commerce, calls on businesses and all levels of government to collaborate to ensure cities overcome the challenges they face.

The report found the pandemic, the climate crisis and Brexit have combined to create a potentially “toxic” cocktail of change for urban Scotland.

City inhabitants will soon outnumber rural dwellers for the first time in human history, estimates Professor Brian Evans, an advisor to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, who led the research team behind the report.

Professor Evans said Scotland needs the AGE city regions “at the top of their game” if it is to remain globally competitive. “Cities need to be dynamic, or they decline,” he added.

Despite accounting for just 22% of Scotland’s land mass, these city regions house 68% of the population and account for 73% of the country’s GVA.

AGE cities have been hit hardest by the pandemic, the report states, as it goes on to say this “hollowed out shared spaces, devastated high streets and accelerated societal change”.

All cities lost a total of 124 weeks of sales, more than any city in England, due to our stricter pandemic measures

The report recommends that meaningful tax raising should be devolved and other fiscal powers to our cities to allow them to fund investment and deliver programmes that reflects local needs and opportunities.

A major focus on increasing the residential population of city centres is also recommended to replace the critical mass lost due to technological advances and other social changes.

The report also states AGE cities should form an alliance to work collectively to accelerate their journey to becoming net zero cities and immigration policy should be devolved to ensure cities and regions have access to the workforce they need to prosper.

The study looks at other recommendations such as significant and transformational investment in rail infrastructure to improve journey times between all three AGE cities and their extended regions.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce said: “The updated report considers what has changed in light of the pandemic and the accelerating net zero carbon agenda, and also the many fundamentals which have not.

“It must be used to provide the launchpad to propel Scotland forward in the century of the city. And we ask Scotland’s policy makers to urgently work together with business communities to make the necessary interventions that will shape the next chapter for our AGE cities – and it must happen at pace.