Stephen Flynn has called for the Speaker to go, claiming the SNP no longer has confidence in him.

It follows a chaotic day in parliament where SNP MPs were unable to vote on their own motion after Sir Lindsay Hoyle selected a Labour amendment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now calling for the Speaker to go, Mr Flynn said his benches no longer had confidence in him.

He said: “Last evening we saw the best of this House and it's ability to debate, but we also saw the worst of this House, as it descended into farce.

“I think I speak I speak for everyone in the chamber just now, and indeed yesterday when I expressed my deep sorrow that it was able to happen.

“Never the less, it descended into farce because of a decision you made, to ignore the advice that was given to you by the clerks.

“In doing so, on the opposition day of the Scottish National Party, were denied the possibility to vote on a matter which is of grave concern to us, and over recent months we have sought to raise in this chamber at every available opportunity.

"It's ultimately turned into a Labour opposition day, that quite frankly is not acceptable. As I have expressed to you privately, prior to proceedings today, we do not on these benches believe you can continue in your role as speaker. We do not have confidence in your role to do so.”

The leader of the House Penny Mordaunt responded suggesting MPs take time to consider their feelings before taking action.

She replied: “I hope he can see I my actions that I am a servant to this House, and even though it is not in the Government's interests to do so, I will protect the rights of all minority parties to be able to air those views in this place”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Lindsay issued an apology after a day of acrimony that saw MPs pass Labour’s amendment to the opposition day motion as Conservative and SNP politicians walked out of the debate in protest.

He is in the Speaker’s Chair as usual and it is understood he is not planning to resign despite some 57 MPs signing a motion of no confidence in him.

Sir Lindsay is now set to meet Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, who accused him of having “undermined the confidence” of the House in an attack over the proceedings on Wednesday.

He had decided the Commons would first vote on Labour’s amendment before moving on to further votes on the SNP’s original motion, and then a Government proposal seeking an “immediate humanitarian pause”.

The Speaker disregarded warnings from the House of Commons Clerk over the unprecedented nature of the move, which provoked uproar in the chamber.

His decision sparked fury from the Conservative and SNP benches, who accused him of helping Sir Keir Starmer avoid another damaging revolt over the Middle East issue.

The chaotic Commons scenes overshadowed the debate on whether there should be a ceasefire in Gaza as fighting continued overnight and thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside in Parliament Square.