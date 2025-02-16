Stephen Flynn ‘boys brigade’ claims show divided SNP unready for Scottish Parliament elections

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Flynn has been accused of running a “boys brigade” and drawing up an all-women “hit list“ of SNP MSPs to oust before the Holyrood election.

Not publicly, I should clarify, nor on the record, but to a paper so dedicated to Scottish independence and supporting the SNP, it’s now highlighting party infighting. Perhaps it’s in the national interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes at a time where John Swinney is enjoying a resurgence in the polls, so naturally party figures have decided to pour petrol on themselves then throw a match at the SNP Westminster leader. It’s damaging, it’s self-defeating, and it’s unclear who it benefits.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Now I don’t know who made the allegations and, while I’m told they’re rubbish, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t somebody else's experience.

If we accept it’s true that Flynn really does have a list of female MSPs to remove, then the next question is, how? He’s the Westminster leader, with such clout in the party when he tried to double job he was universally condemned and had to U-turn.

Then there’s what MPs have actually said. Numerous women have sought to defend the SNP Westminster leader, both on the record and in private, with the overriding wording being “what????”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Blackman called it “made-up nonsense”, while several other former MPs dismissed it in the strongest possible terms . The softest response was one labelling it “f***ing stupid”. I don’t know if I’d go that far, but it is absolutely rubbish politics.

Regardless, it shows the SNP remain bitterly divided. And before he’s even been confirmed to run, people are trying to muddy Flynn’s reputation.

Who, I don’t know. Neither do his allies, though they have some suspicions. What we know for sure is that accusing one of your biggest names of sexism is really damaging, and a reminder for all their progress in the polls, the SNP remain vulnerable.

They’ve enjoyed a polling boost in part because Labour has struggled, but also because they’ve kind of got on with it. After the chaos of Humza Yousaf’s tenure, it’s kind of been business as usual. Sure, delivery is terrible and don’t expect a ferry any time soon, but it’s better than it was. This sort of infighting totally ruins that, and it’s only going to get worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Flynn may have rivals in Holyrood | Getty Images

Putting aside the gendered nature of the allegations, it is true that some MPs and former MPs think their Holyrood counterparts are useless. They think the group is in dire need of a refresh, and blame them for the loss of seats at the election last year. That is not the same as a “hit list” - a name presumably thought up by someone who saw a similarity with Hitman’s Agent 47 and got overexcited.