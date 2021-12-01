The Scottish Conservatives leader had refereed himself to the parliamentary standards watchdog after reportedly failing to fully record his MSP salary, as well as almost £7,000 in outside earnings as a football referee.

Mr Ross is one of nine MPs facing inquries by Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone, along with the Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

The Commissioner is not releasing details of the allegations facing them.

Speaking last month, Mr Ross said: "This was an error on my behalf that shouldn't have happened, and I apologise for not registering these payments on time.

"Since realising my mistake last week, I contacted the Office of the Register of Interests and made them aware of the situation. All payments have now been declared, including those from my MSP salary that are donated to charities."

Labour's shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire has previously calling for the watchdog to investigate claims Mr Rees-Mogg failed to declare £6m in loans from one of his companies.

She said: "It is right that the Standards Commissioner is investigating what appears to be yet another egregious breach of the rules, with Jacob Rees-Mogg failing to declare millions of pounds of directors' loans.

"The prime minister also needs to investigate whether the ministerial code has been breached."

Mr Rees-Mogg has insisted the loans had been properly declared.