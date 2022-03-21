Staff absences due to Covid could spark return of remote learning, council warns

Director of education for Dumfries and Galloway council, Gillian Brydson, said individual classes or year groups could face the return to online learning despite the easing of restrictions.

This is due to rising case numbers, she said, leading to “very challenging” situations for “a number of our schools and early years settings”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return of remote learning, brought in during the early stages of the pandemic, could come “as a direct result of staff unavailability”, Ms Brydson told parents in a letter.

Some schools may be heading back to remote learning due to Covid-19 cases

Pupils are just weeks away from sitting their exams, some of whom will never have sat formal exams in their school career.

She said: “Please be assured that we would only ask pupils to do this if the situation is unavoidable, because of health and safety concerns due to staff absences, and for as short as possible," she said.

"Your headteacher will try and communicate with you as soon as possible if this change to remote learning needs to be implemented and affects your child.

"The next few weeks are very important ones in our school year, particularly with exams and school transitions.

"I am working with our headteachers to ensure that we prioritise these important aspects of our young people's learning."

The council official added that there was “some light at the end of the tunnel” in regards to Covid as restrictions begin to ease.

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.

It's available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.