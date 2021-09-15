SQA: Pupils to be told what subjects will be on exam paper if Covid disrupts learning

In detailed guidance published outlining three possible scenarios for senior pupils’ exam diet this year, the SQA said that if public health measures do not allow exams to go ahead at all, grades would be based on teacher estimates.

Under the worst case scenario, it is also likely that direct appeals – where pupils can raise a dispute about their assigned grade themselves – would continue. This measure was brought in for the first time last year, with appeals in previous years having to be raised by schools.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scenario one will see exams go ahead as normal, albeit with some modifications put in place last year such as reduced course content and less assessment, while scenario two – if there is “increased disruption” due to the pandemic – will see a focus on learning and teaching, as well as “additional support measures”.

Exams would be cancelled under a worst case scenario laid out by the SQA. Picture: PA

The third option, which will only take place if students cannot attend exams due to a ban on gatherings such as a lockdown, will see exams cancelled entirely and no additional assessments put in place.

Fiona Robertson, SQA Chief Executive and Scotland’s Chief Examining Officer said, “SQA remains committed to delivering for Scotland’s learners and supporting their teachers and lecturers. These measures, developed in consultation with the Scottish education system, will ensure the safe delivery of national courses this year. We are clearly setting out what support will be given to teachers, lecturers and learners under each scenario, as well as being clear what is expected of them while avoiding any additional workload or assessment.

"As the year progresses, public health advice will be regularly monitored, and updates provided quickly and clearly.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.