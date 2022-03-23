That extraordinary fact is contained in the Office for Budget Responsibility’s economic and fiscal outlook, published to coincide with the Spring Statement.

It illustrates the sheer scale of the situation facing millions of families across the UK.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the hardest-hitting quotes of the last few days have come courtesy of Martin Lewis, founder of the influential website Money Saving Expert.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street as he heads to the House of Commons, London, to deliver his Spring Statement.

Households are set for a "fiscal punch in the face" from soaring energy bills in April, he warned. Political intervention is needed now.

All eyes were on Chancellor Rishi Sunak as he stood up in Westminster to deliver his Spring Statement, a sort of mini-Budget.

He announced three immediate measures, the most eye-catching of which was cutting fuel duty by 5p per litre.

RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes described this as “something of a drop in the ocean”.

Other measures included scrapping VAT for homeowners installing energy efficiency measures such as solar panels, while councils in England will get an extra £500m for the Household Support Fund.

"Is that it?” came a jeer from the Labour benches.

But the biggest moment was still to come, as Mr Sunak announced National Insurance starting thresholds will rise to £12,570 from July, meaning people will keep more of what they earn before they start paying personal taxes.

The Treasury said the move will benefit 2.4 million working people in Scotland, with a typical employee saving more than £330 a year.

There’s no doubt this will be welcomed by many.

Finally, Mr Sunak pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in the pound before the end of this Parliament.

Income tax is devolved in Scotland and the starter rate here is already 19p.

However, this only applies to taxable income between £12,571 and £14,667. In England, the basic rate goes all the way up to £50,270.

The Scottish Tories are already putting pressure on the SNP to follow the UK Government’s lead.

Mr Sunak’s tax-cutting will go down well with the Tory faithful.

But for many, not least those on benefits, his Spring Statement will provide little light in the dark months ahead.

As Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, pointed out, there was nothing for those on Universal Credit or state pensions, as well as no extra money for health, schools or other public services, despite the impact of inflation.

Critics will say there was also little to make any real difference to soaring energy and fuel costs.

Mr Sunak’s announcements may well mitigate some of the damage.