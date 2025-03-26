Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has reacted to the 0.3 per cent increase in onshore GDP for January.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes

She said: “In the three months to January, GDP is now estimated to have grown by 0.5 per cent compared to the previous three month period.

“This is a strong start to the year for the Scottish economy, particularly in the context of global economic uncertainty.

“Many of the levers needed to deal with our economy lie with the UK Government.

“In particular, the UK Government must provide swift clarity on how today’s spring statement, including its profoundly concerning planned cuts to welfare, will impact Scotland’s economy and budget.

“I am focused on delivering economic growth with the limited powers the Scottish Government holds, and creating an investor-friendly environment.