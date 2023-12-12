Spending watchdog warns of ‘significant risk’ to Scottish Prison Service

‘The ongoing reliance on prisons that are considered no longer fit for purpose, presents a significant risk to SPS’

The Auditor General for Scotland Stephen Boyle raised concerns in a new report. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Scotland’s reliance on prison buildings which are “no longer fit for purpose” poses a “significant risk” to the prisons service, public spending watchdogs have warned.

The Auditor General for Scotland Stephen Boyle raised concerns in a new report which also said prisons may have to operate a “restricted regime” if the number of inmates rises to forecast levels.

As of November 13 2023, Scotland had a total prison population of 7,948, but the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has forecast this could increase further to 8,166 by the end of March 2024.

The Auditor General’s report sets out how the SPS currently has a target operating capacity of 8,007, although an “extended operating capacity” of 8,475 means it can hold more prisoners, but under a “restricted regime”.

This would see prisons continuing to meet their legal requirements – such as providing inmates with access to open air and visits – but some additional activities, such as prison recreation and work, may not be able to go ahead.

The 2022-23 audit of the Scottish Prison Service also highlighted how Scotland’s largest jail, Barlinnie Prison in Glasgow, is used to provide “surge capacity” when prison numbers rise.

It said: “The ongoing reliance on prisons that are considered no longer fit for purpose, in particular HMP Barlinnie, presents a significant risk to SPS.”

The report also highlighted how the “ongoing poor performance” by GEOAmey in its contract for escorting and transporting prisoners was “resulting in delays and inefficiencies across the justice sector, impacting on policing, prison services and the courts”

Between July and September 2023, only 62 per cent of prisoners due in court arrived on time, Audit Scotland noted.

This comes as staffing levels for the service at GEOAmey have fallen to around 520 full-time equivalents, with this said to be around 25 per cent less than the estimated 670 to 700 needed to deliver the required level of service.

While the SPS has issued improvement notices and imposed financial penalties on GEOAmey, the report said these had had “limited impact”, with prison bosses now “taking more direct action” to improve the situation.

Mr Boyle stressed: “The issues facing Scotland’s justice sector are of significant concern and cannot be resolved by the Scottish Prison Service alone. It is essential that there is close collaboration between the prison service, the Scottish Government and their justice partners to ensure prison services can be maintained in a safe and secure environment.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance stressed ministers “take the issues highlighted in the Auditor General’s report very seriously and are working closely with the Scottish Prison Service and justice partners to address them”.