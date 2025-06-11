Spending Review Live: Rachel Reeves unveils Labour's funding plans as SNP to receive funding fate

PMQs time. Kemi Badenoch warns “inflation has nearly doubled” and “unemployment has surged” under Labour. The Prime Minister is having none of it, stressing more people are in work since last year’s general election.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 21, 2025. PA Photo.

Sir Keir accuses the Tory leader of being “fixated on talking Britain down” as he reels off all the positive news about to be announced officially by his Chancellor. Even though we know Most of the things Labour wanted to boast about.

“He’s a coward”, Ms Badenoch shouts before accusing the PM of being “puffed up and self righteous” and claiming the economy is in a “spiral”.

The PM has mentioned the Sizewell nuclear power plans at least three times in his exchange with the Conservative leader. He seems particularly proud of that one.

Ms Badenoch warns the Chancellor has made a flurry of “bad choices” that have cost families and businesses.