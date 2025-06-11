Spending Review Live: Rachel Reeves unveils Labour's funding plans as SNP to receive funding fate
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver her long-awaited spending review - setting out her government’s priorities for investment and day-to-day spending over the coming years.
Much of the big investment choices have already been announced by the UK government, including finally putting funding behind Scotland’s Acorn carbon capture and storage project and a huge boost to defence spending.
Ms Reeves has also signalled a U-turn on controversial cuts to winter fuel - heaping pressure on SNP ministers to mirror the change of heart.
The Scottish Government is braced for the impact the Chancellor’s spending review will have on Holyrood’s Budget in the coming years.
Spending Review Live: Rachel Reeves unveils Labour's funding plans as cuts loom
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver her spending review at 12.30pm
- Keir Starmer quizzed by Kemi Badenoch at PMQs over "bad choices" in spending review
- Scotland's carbon capture project poised to finally receive funding
Vow on asylum hotels
The Chancellor vows her government will “end the costly use of hotels to house asylum seekers in this parliament”.
She says this move is “saving the taxpayer £1bn a year”.
No details on how that will work given the costs are reliant on demand by those fleeing for Britain.
No defence for SNP
The Chancellor doing a roast of her political opponents now.
Has a go at the Tories for Liz Truss’s infamous mini-budget, then has a go at Reform for Nigel Farage backing the disastrous strategy. Two mentions and counting for the former prime minister.
Ms Reeves claims Reform is “simply not serious”.
She adds: “It is Labour and only Labour that has a credible plan for the renewal of Britain.”
Now it’s the turn of the SNP to come under fire from the Chancellor - for refusing to back her government's defence plans, which she claims will transform the UK into “a defence industrial superpower”.
Tough choices made by Chancellor
Here we go.
Rachel Reeves claims the UK government is beginning to see results from boosting the economy. Huge belly laughter from opposition MPs.
The Chancellor puts her increase of 2.3 per cent for spending against the Tory government’s austerity agenda.
She warns that austerity was “a destructive choice for the fabric of our society” and “a destructive choice for our economy too”.
Ms Reeves says she has made “tough choices” for stability but is now able to be “delivering that investment for the renewal of Britain”.
New arrival
Scotland’s newest MSP, Davy Russell, gets a mention at PMQs.
Scottish Labour MP Joani Reid brings him up for winning the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse b-election last week.
She claims Scots are “sick of SNP failure” and “voted for change”.
The PM says Mr Russell will be a “dedicated champion”
Making things so complicated
Lib Dems leader Ed Davey uses PMQs has a pop at Labour for a lack of funding and action to improve social care.
He points to “difficult choices” needed to pay for the boost to defence spending. But he calls on the PM to “seize those frozen Russian state assets and use them to support Ukraine”.
The PM warns “it’s complicated” and it’s not a simple thing to do. No harm in asking though.
PMQs: Starmer told Reeves 'the wrong Chancellor'
PMQs time. Kemi Badenoch warns “inflation has nearly doubled” and “unemployment has surged” under Labour. The Prime Minister is having none of it, stressing more people are in work since last year’s general election.
Sir Keir accuses the Tory leader of being “fixated on talking Britain down” as he reels off all the positive news about to be announced officially by his Chancellor. Even though we know Most of the things Labour wanted to boast about.
“He’s a coward”, Ms Badenoch shouts before accusing the PM of being “puffed up and self righteous” and claiming the economy is in a “spiral”.
The PM has mentioned the Sizewell nuclear power plans at least three times in his exchange with the Conservative leader. He seems particularly proud of that one.
Ms Badenoch warns the Chancellor has made a flurry of “bad choices” that have cost families and businesses.
“Isn’t it true that we’ve got the wrong Chancellor and the wrong priorities”, she adds.
Is Scotland set for more money?
Despite all the good stuff being announced up front, some UK government departments are bracing for the Chancellor’s axe.
But as our Westminster Correspondent Alexander Brown reports, the Scottish Government is expected to receive a funding boost.
John Swinney has been raging for months about the UK government’s refusal to fund the Acorn carbon capture project and the Edinburgh supercomputer - both which are getting cash today.
But don’t expect the First Minister to be satisfied. There’s a Holyrood election next year after all.
Reeves raring to go
The Chancellor has had a lot of stick since entering government - very much painted as a villain in the UK government for wielding the axe and being blamed for some pretty unpopular decisions.
But this could be Rachel Reeves’ chance to create a more positive narrative.
Although, some UK government departments are poised for some pretty eye-watering cuts, if speculation is to be believed.
Showtime for the Chancellor
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spending review.
After weeks (and months) of speculation and rumours, the Chancellor will finally confirm her investment and day-today spending plans in the House of Commons.
While the majority of the UK government's flagship investments have already been announced, focus will be on what funding will make its way north of the Border for SNP ministers to spend.
READ MORE: Rachel Reeves spending review: What will be in the spending review and what does it mean for Scotland?
Our Westminster Correspondent Alexander Brown will be examining the Chancellor’s statement in depth, while our Political Editor Alistair Grant will be bringing you the fallout from Holyrood and what it all means for Scotland.
Before all that, we’ve all got to sit through PMQs from 12pm.
