An SNP application for an emergency debate on Gaza “should not proceed”, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has told MPs.

On Wednesday last week a debate called by the SNP on a ceasefire in Gaza descended into chaos when the Speaker overturned convention to allow MPs to vote on an amendment brought by Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This allowed Labour MPs to vote for a ceasefire without rebelling against their party’s leadership. The SNP motion contained wording the Labour leadership did not support, particularly on “collective punishment”.

The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has been calling for an emergency debate on Gaza in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/UK Parliament.

The decision provoked uproar, with Sir Lindsay later apologising to the SNP and the House. He said he had made the decision in the interests of the security of MPs.

Today, Sir Lindsay, responding to a point of order from SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, said: “In determining whether a matter is proper to be discussed under standing order (24) I must have regard to two criteria.

“Firstly, the extent to which it concerns the administrative responsibilities of ministers of the Crown or could come within the scope of the ministerial action. I am satisfied that that matter does not relate to the areas of ministerial responsibility and falls within the scope of the ministerial action.

“Secondly, in determining whether a matter is urgent I must have regard to the probability of the matter being brought before the House in time by other means. The House came to a resolution on this matter on Wednesday last week.

“Further, I understand the Government is ready to make a relevant statement tomorrow so there is a very imminent opportunity for this important matter to come before the House.

“That is why I have decided the application for an emergency debate should not proceed. That decision, of course, does not mean that members cannot apply for a debate at a later stage when circumstances might have changed.

“Whilst the decision is mine to take, I have consulted the deputies on this matter and the clerks and we have agreed on this approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Flynn had earlier outlined his application for an emergency debate, telling the Commons: “In good faith my colleagues and I sought to bring forward an SO24 (standing order) debate which would have, amongst other things, sought to end the sales of arms to Israel and indeed to ensure that this House said to the Government that it must use its voice at the United Nations to exercise our view in favour of an immediate ceasefire.”

Responding to the Speaker’s decision today, Mr Flynn said: "Yet again, Westminster is failing the people of Gaza by blocking a vote on the urgent action the UK government must take to help make an immediate ceasefire happen.

"For months, the UK parliament has blocked SNP calls for an immediate ceasefire - and now it's blocking a vote on the concrete actions the UK government must pursue to make an immediate ceasefire more likely.

"The UK is a key ally and defence trading partner of Israel and the United States, and a permanent member of the UN security council. It is not a powerless spectator - and Parliament has a moral duty to ensure the UK government is doing everything it can.

"Around 30,000 Palestinian children, women and men have been killed while Westminster has dithered and delayed - and huge swathes of Gaza have been obliterated. The UK's strategy of equivocation has failed.

"If the debate in Westminster is to be anything other than meaningless, it's essential that warm words on an immediate ceasefire are backed up with concrete action - specific, practical tangible measures.

"I urge Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to work with us to ensure Parliament can mandate the UK government to pull every lever to help secure an immediate ceasefire, and lasting peace through a two state solution.