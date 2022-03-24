Some parts of documents in Harry, Duke of Sussex's claim against Home Office to remain secret, court rules

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex’s claim against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK will remain secret, a High Court judge has ruled.

By Jess Glass and Tom Pilgrim
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 10:39 am

Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.

Harry, Duke of Sussex (left) and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At a preliminary hearing last month, the High Court in London heard an application by both sides for some parts of the court documents in the case to be kept private.

The court was told that both the duke and the Home Office were agreed on the “vast majority” of what should be redacted from witness evidence and the document outlining the duke’s case.

In a judgment on Thursday, Mr Justice Swift said the bid to redact documents was allowed.

