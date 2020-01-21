Social and economic well-being of Scots has declined since devolution, report finds

Scotland has "underperformed" in key areas of policy following devolution, according to a new report.



It has experienced a fall of five places in the Index of Social and Economic Well-being (ISEW) of 32 OECD countries and a drop of 0.05 between 2006 and 2018.



Following the drop, a score of 2.08 was recorded by Scotland in 2018, putting it on par with Slovenia in joint 21st place.

Switzerland was the top ranked country on the index, recording a score of 3.38 in 2018, followed by Norway (3.01) and Japan (3.00).



The lowest ranked country was Greece (0.66), which was below Hungary (0.88) and Slovakia (0.92).



The document, produced by economist John McLaren, of the Scottish Trends website, also noted life expectancy remains the weakest area of performance for the country, standing at around 79 years old.



Education was also cited in the report as an area of concern after PISA figures published last month showed no improvement in science and maths performance in Scotland.



In his conclusions, Mr McLaren attributed policy underperformance to a variety of factors including a lack of accountability.



"There is a lack of being held to account over policy decisions, in other words too little scrutiny and proper evaluation of the actions of the Scottish Government," he wrote.



"This is down to a variety of shortcomings, including a weak committee system in the Parliament, a lack of academic involvement, a dearth of think tanks, poorly funded political parties and a declining and underfunded media presence."



Mr McLaren also said poorly funded opposition parties at Holyrood had led to the inhibition of alternative policy ideas.



He wrote: "Outside of the SNP, Scotland's political parties are either small operations or effectively branch operations of UK parties and in both cases poorly funded.



"This has inhibited the development of alternative policy ideas and led to a lack of political competition, as their operations are relatively ineffectual in challenging the well-funded and civil service-supported (in technical terms), SNP-led Government."



Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative finance spokesman, said the analysis highlighted a failure by the SNP to improve public services.



"Yet again Scotland is plummeting down another league table thanks to the ineffective policies of the SNP," he said.



"This report particularly underlines the SNP's failure to improve Scottish public services, including health and education.



"The SNP has a great opportunity to turn this around with next month's budget.



"With a UK windfall on its way, now is the time for the SNP to grow the Scottish economy, support our public services and improve the lives of millions of Scots."



Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie said tackling issues in the health and education sectors should be the focus of the Scottish Government.



"Scotland is a great place to live but our Government has failed to get to grips with fundamental challenges facing our economy and our society," he said.



"Rather than spend more years distracted by the prospect of an independence referendum, the Scottish Government should be focusing on tackling serial failings in health and education.



"Unless there is a change of approach, we will continue to fall further behind our international compatriots."



He added: "Scottish Liberal Democrats have laid out proposals for supporting our overworked teaching staff, expanding mental health provision so that everyone can get the support they need and addressing the crisis in social care.



"This is the kind of vision and focus that Scotland needs."