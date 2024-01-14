SNP's Stephen Flynn: ‘Incumbent’ on Lord Advocate to answer questions on Post Office scandal

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said those affected by the Post Office Horizon IT scandal need justice

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said it is “incumbent” on the Lord Advocate to answer questions on the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Stephen Flynn said Dorothy Bain KC, Scotland’s top law officer, should outline why prosecutions took place after concerns became apparent in 2013.

Ms Bain is expected to appear before MSPs in Holyrood this week to face scrutiny over the actions of the Crown Office.

Stephen Flynn

Up to 100 people were convicted due to the faulty Post Office system Horizon in Scotland, while almost 1,000 were caught up in the scandal across the UK. North of the border, prosecutions were dealt with by the independent Crown Office, as opposed to Post Office-led prosecutions elsewhere.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office previously said it had been made aware of problems with the Horizon software in May 2013.

Addressing MSPs on Thursday, First Minister Humza Yousaf said guidance was issued to prosecutors urging them to ensure evidence was not overly reliant on Horizon in September of that year, and prosecutions were effectively halted in 2015.

He said the Crown Office, between 2013 and 2015, had been assured by the Post Office that Horizon had no bearing on live Scottish cases.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Mr Flynn said: "As I understand it, since 2015 at the behest of the Crown there were no prosecutions taken forward where evidence was reliant upon the Post Office saying it was a consequence of the Horizon system.”

He added: “I think between 2013 and 2015, there was of course not that clarity provided, and I think it’s incumbent upon the Lord Advocate – and I think the suggestion at FMQs [First Minister’s Questions] earlier in the week was to this effect – that the Lord Advocate outlines why exactly that was the case.”

Mr Flynn said those affected by the scandal need justice, but stressed the Post Office was the responsibility of the UK Government.

