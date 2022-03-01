SNP's flagship strategy to boost Scotland's economy disowned by union leaders

The STUC, a key stakeholder, branded the Scottish Government's National Strategy for Economic Transformation a "missed opportunity".

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter called it "a long wish list with no magic wand to deliver it, which I do not believe is market tested nor pragmatic".

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

Ms Forbes said the 10-year blueprint demands a "ruthless focus on delivery", adding: "In Scotland, we face a choice to either lead or lag behind other successful economies."

The Government's modelling estimates the strategy could boost Scotland's economy by at least £8 billion, or 4.9 per cent above trend, by 2032.

But Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC, who sat on the advisory group, said it was "more a strategy for economic status quo than economic transformation".

Ms Forbes launched the strategy at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee, in front of an audience of entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts and trade union representatives.

Newspapers were invited to watch online but were unable to ask questions.

Ms Forbes said ministers want Scotland to be one of the most successful economies in the world.

However, she said some of its "structural challenges" predate the pandemic, including slow productivity, demographic risks and inequality.

The Finance Secretary outlined six new policy programmes: establishing Scotland as a world-class entrepreneurial nation; strengthening its position in new markets and industries; making its businesses, industries, regions, communities and public services more productive and innovative; developing a skilled workforce; creating a fairer and more equal society; and focusing on a "culture of delivery".

Ms Forbes will co-chair a new National Strategy for Economic Transformation Board, alongside a figure from the private sector.

Meanwhile, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will chair a new economic leadership group.

Ms Forbes said: “We must now be bold, ruthless and laser-focused to maximise the impact of the actions we have identified.

"We all know the challenges of our day – the short term and the long term – but through the tumultuous times of the past, Scotland has pioneered solutions, created jobs and established highly successful businesses.

"The opportunities of decarbonisation, new technologies and successful industries are far greater than the challenges.

“This is a unique moment and we are ready, willing and able to lead the way and ensure Scotland capitalises on the opportunity.”

In a foreword to the document, the Finance Secretary insisted more could be delivered with "the full powers of an independent country".

She added: "The economic prospectus for an independent Scotland is being prepared ahead of an independence referendum and will set out how those additional powers can be deployed to build greater prosperity over the long term."

Ms Foyer, who represents more than half a million Scottish workers in trade unions, said the strategy "has a sprinkling of good ideas and we have successfully argued for some strong lines on the importance of fair work, decent pay and the role of trade unions, but overall, it is a missed opportunity to address the challenges before us and make real, transformational change".

She said: "The public sector has an enormous role to play in our economic transformation yet it is barely mentioned in the Scottish Government’s strategy.

"Neither is there any mention of tax – which is crucial to tackling inequality and raising revenue.

"Paying lip-service to community wealth building and the desire for a well-being economy will not deliver the change needed.

"If we are serious about economic transformation the Scottish Government must develop a green industrial strategy and invest in our public sector and the local authorities that make our vital services a reality."

Sir Tom, one of Scotland's most prominent businessmen, said: “Were this a business, which in most part it is, I would have focused far more attention on asking the customer what is needed, i.e. consulting with the people that are going to generate the jobs and economic prosperity.

“What we have here is a long wish list with no magic wand to deliver it, which I do not believe is market tested nor pragmatic.

"We need a far more focused approach to economic delivery and one single body with absolute authority and responsibility for that delivery with no one checking their own homework.

“We also need to tackle the various elephants in the room. If we are truly focused on increased productivity we need to address that in our public sector."

Sir Tom said he admired Ms Forbes, "but in politics multiple interests tend to prevail as is apparent here".

He added: “What we need is a business led economic growth strategy where we turbocharge scale-ups; the only entities that move the economic dial and greater support for early stage high growth businesses.

"Combine that with a productivity drive across the economic landscape including the public sector and an education system fit for purpose and we have a chance of winning in the global race for economic prosperity."

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “The SNP’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation was, in reality, a thin and underwhelming collection of platitudes.

“It has some lofty aspirations with far too few concrete plans for delivering economic growth.

“Beneath the buzzwords, this speech contained the telling admission that many of the problems in the Scottish economy – slow productivity growth, skills shortages, entrenched regional inequalities and poverty - predate Covid.

"That’s a damning indictment of the SNP’s record in power over the last 15 years."

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie dismissed the strategy as "same old, same old".

He said: "The SNP have been publishing plans, strategies and consultations like this for fifteen years but the record of action is embarrassing.