SNP’s attack on Labour’s energy plans dealt huge blow as election day looms

The SNP’s attacks on Labour’s energy plans have been dealt a blow just hours before polls open for the general election after independent advisers called on Holyrood ministers to align with the UK government’s strategy, branding the co-operation as “critical”.

John Swinney’s party has openly criticised Labour’s flagship energy plans – a central part of Keir Starmer’s election offer – with the SNP warning they will put thousands of jobs in the North East at risk.

John Swinney, the SNP leader and First Minister. (Picture by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Labour wants to decarbonise the energy grid, set up publicly-owned power company GB Energy in Scotland, ramp up renewable power, and ban new oil and gas developments as a key election pledge.

But with the SNP aiming to win votes in the North East, the party is now not expected to follow through with a suggestion it could back a presumption against new fossil fuels developments, contained in its draft energy strategy, when the final document is finally published after the summer recess.

Speaking last week, the SNP leader insisted “fighting the climate emergency can’t descend into a typical political fight”, adding “it is a crisis that requires us to create unity and consensus across our politics and our communities”.

Mr Swinney made a “genuine and direct appeal” to the Labour leader “to think again and commit again to £28 billion of investment to achieve green growth and reach net zero”.

SNP leader John Swinney (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

He said: “We believe that anything that falls below that level of ambition and investment will fail to meet the scale of this challenge and fail to grasp the opportunity of the emerging green economy.”

But Mr Swinney is expected to maintain the position, shared by former prime minister Boris Johnson during his time in Downing Street, that new oil and gas developments should meet climate compatibility tests.

However, the SNP’s attack on Labour’s plans have been dealt a blow after the independent Regulatory Review Group warned Scottish ministers lining up energy and other climate policies with Westminster should be “extensively considered and prioritised” as Labour prepare to enter Downing Street.

In a letter to SNP ministers, including Mairi McAllan and Gillian Martin, Professor Russel Griggs, chairman of the Regulatory Review Group, stressed “successful implementation of this strategy and other proposals in this space to reach the net zero target, at the scale and in the timescale envisaged, will be particularly complex and challenging”.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Prof Griggs said “the challenge with future legislation within energy and transformation is the uncertain landscape”, stressing “there should be flexibility within legislation” to allow for technological changes in the future.

He told ministers that “alignment with UK government and other policies taken forward within this space should be extensively considered and prioritised”.

Prof Griggs said: “It will be critical to maintain alignment with other policies being taken forward in this space, including the climate change plan, Circular Economy Bill and coming climate change package in development to ensure compatibility.