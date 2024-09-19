Wood burner ban U-turn as SNP confirms 'climbdown' on stoves after backlash

SNP ministers have confirmed a temporary u-turn on banning wood burners being installed after ordering a review earlier this year.

SNP ministers have confirmed a “long overdue climbdown” by scrapping plans to ban the installation of wood burning stoves after a backlash from rural communities.

Climate action minister Alasdair Allan confirmed the temporary U-turn on the rules after a review had been ordered by acting net zero secretary Gillian Martin in May.

Wood burners and open fires are the second biggest source of small particle air pollution in the UK

From April 1, all new homes in Scotland had been banned from installing wood-burning stoves and other direct emission heating systems such as oil.

The new regulations had broadly banned burning stoves from being installed in new-build homes. However, the new rules have no impact on properties that already have the appliances.

Concerns had been raised by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes at the controversial policy, brought forward by Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie as part of his heat in buildings plans, before the Bute House Agreement was torn up.

Very little opposition had been made over the plans prior to them being rolled out in April.

Ms Forbes had pointed to wood burning stoves being used by “older residents who rely on them during a time of crippling energy price rises”.

In a letter to chief executives of Scottish councils, Mr Allan has confirmed a direction that “temporarily disapplies the requirement for the installation of zero direct emissions heating systems to enable applicants to install a bioenergy or peat heating system or appliance”, which includes wood burners.

Scottish Conservative deputy rural affairs spokesperson Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “This long overdue climbdown by the SNP on their deeply flawed ban is a welcome move.

“Sustained pressure from the Scottish Conservatives, including when I held a members debate in Parliament, as well as from our rural and island communities has now forced ministers into a humiliating U-turn.