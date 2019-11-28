SNP withdraws support for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath candidate Neale Hanvey

The SNP has withdrawn support for its candidate in one of its key target seats over allegations of antisemitism.

Neale Hanvey, who is standing in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, has become the first Nationalist in the 2019 general election to be dropped by his party.Kirsten Oswald, SNP Business Convener, said: “Antisemitism has no place in Scotland, and no place in the SNP. All political parties have a duty to show leadership, and to take tough action. “Neale Hanvey is no longer an SNP candidate, and his membership has been suspended pending disciplinary action. All support for his campaign has been withdrawn.” In line with its procedures, the party said it had consulted with representatives of the Jewish community in Scotland who agreed that the action taken was appropriate. Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath was a key SNP target. It is being defended by Lesley Laid of Labour with a majority of just 259. Laird, the Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, was facing a tough battle to retain it - with one poll this week suggesting she was already behind the Nationalist candidate. Hanvey, a former Fife councillor, is the third Scottish election candidate to be suspended by their party this week.