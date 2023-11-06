Ministers are considering a new civil offence to fine charities found to have given tents to rough sleepers.

The SNP has said Rishi Sunak must "focus on the cost of living - not taking tents away from homeless people" on the eve of the King's Speech.

Drew Hendry MP claimed Westminster is “pushing Scots into poverty”, and leaving millions struggling as the cost of living soars.

The SNP’s Economy spokesperson also demanded both Labour and the Conservatives support SNP policy that would see “cost of living” powers transferred to the Scottish Government.His comments follow the Home Secretary Suella Braverman considering new powers for police and councils in the King’s Speech allowing authorities to clear tents put up by homeless people if they are deemed to be a “nuisance”.Mr Hendry said: "As millions of families across Scotland see their incomes hammered by the Westminster-made cost of living crisis, it beggars belief that the biggest Tory policy announcement ahead of the King's Speech is taking tents away from homeless people.

"Families are suffering as a result of UK government incompetence, but all the Tories have to offer is more attacks on the most vulnerable instead of real help for the majority of families who are seeing their mortgages, rent, energy bills and cost of living soar through the roof.

"Rishi Sunak must focus on the cost of living - not taking tents away from homeless people.

"With neither Sunak or Starmer willing to offer any real help for families, and both Westminster parties ruling out support for SNP calls for a £400 energy bill rebate, mortgage interest tax relief, and action on food prices - it's clear no change is possible under Westminster control.

"Westminster is pushing Scots into poverty - and leaving millions to fend for themselves as the Tories tank the UK economy and send the cost of living soaring.

"Scotland needs the permanent transfer of powers over energy, employment and the economy so we can act where Westminster has failed, by delivering sustained economic growth and boosting household incomes.

"Independent European nations like Ireland, Denmark and Sweden are wealthier and fairer than the UK - so the question is: why not Scotland?”

It follows reports Ms Braverman wants to establish fines for charities found to have given tents to rough sleepers.

The Home Secretary, the Cabinet minister behind the proposals, told Sky News: “There is no need to live in a tent in Britain in the 21st century.

“There is a huge amount of resources dedicated to wraparound care for vulnerable people, drug treatment and other forms of treatment to support people to get back on their feet and live fulfilling lives.

“We need to be clear that the police have requested some of these new powers to enable them to take a robust approach to what can be a very serious criminal behaviour in these instances, involving drug use, anti-social behaviour, vandalism and threatening behaviour in communities.