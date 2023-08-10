SNP urged to prevent sex pest MP Patrick Grady from campaigning in by-election

SNP MP Patrick Grady. Picture: PA

The SNP has been urged to prevent an MP who sexually harassed a teenage staff member from campaigning in a key by-election.

Patrick Grady was spotted on the campaign trail in Cambuslang earlier this week ahead of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, which was called after constituents signed a recall petition to sack the former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, has now written to First Minister Humza Yousaf and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn urging them to take action.

She said: “I am writing to you both today to raise my strong concern about the news that SNP MP Patrick Grady – who was found to have made unwanted sexual advances against a member of staff – has been campaigning in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election. Mr Grady’s behaviour clearly fell well below the standard required of MPs and will have caused concern among many members of the public.

“While I understand that you have seen fit to allow such a man as Mr Grady to regain the SNP whip, I am sure that a great many Scots – including his accuser – may find his continual presence in frontline politics a source of distress.

“Today I am asking you both to consider preventing Mr Grady from representing the SNP by appearing at doorsteps in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, and to re-examine your failure to properly deal with his behaviour.

“In an area currently experiencing a by-election due to the misconduct of another SNP MP, I am sure that you understand that the presence of a disgraced SNP politician on their doorstep sends a message to the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West that their needs are secondary to the SNP’s political self-interest.”

The SNP was contacted for comment over the letter. It came as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar campaigned in Blantyre with Louise Haigh, the UK party’s shadow transport secretary.