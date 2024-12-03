ESPC called on ministers to ‘build, build, build’

SNP ministers have been urged to pave the way for the “largest home building programme of our lifetime” in the Scottish Budget.

ESPC, the leading Scottish property portal, said “build, build, build” was the only way out of the housing emergency.

The Scottish Government declared a national housing emergency earlier this year, citing budget cuts and austerity imposed by UK ministers.

More than a dozen individual local authorities in Scotland have also declared their own emergencies, including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

ESPC said there needed to be investment in the planning system to “supercharge” decision-making and provide certainty for builders, as well as more construction trade apprenticeships.

It said more social housing should be built every year, and ministers should keep an “open mind” over further changes in rent control legislation, “to encourage institutional investment”.

The body said it was vital to ensure investors “are not discouraged by poor regulation and policy”.

Chief executive Paul Hilton said: “The Scottish Government has recognised that there is a housing emergency across the country. The Programme for Government signalled that it was beginning to develop solutions, but it’s clear that there is no quick fix here and more needs to be done.

“The problem is significant, and so must be the solution. Across the housing sectors, there is not enough supply to match demand, and we now need the largest home building programme of our lifetime to put us on an even keel.

“To make that vision a reality, we need to invest in supercharging the speed of the planning system, invest in more construction trade apprenticeships and ensure that institutional investors are not discouraged by poor regulation and policy.

“It’s time to turn words into action. Build, build, build is the only way out of our housing emergency.”

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison will set out the Scottish Government’s spending plans in Holyrood on Wednesday. First Minister John Swinney previously said support for the “vital and precious” NHS will be at their heart.

However, the Government is also under pressure to tackle the housing crisis. Cosla, the council umbrella body, called on ministers to reverse previous cuts made to the affordable housing supply programme.

Councillor Maureen Chalmers said housing “is crucial for the well-being of our communities”, adding: “With record levels of homelessness and a housing emergency in Scotland, it’s essential that we create more homes for everyone.”

SNP housing minister Paul McLennan said: “The Scottish Government has a strong track record in housing having supported the delivery of more than 133,000 affordable homes since 2007, with more than 94,000 of those being for social rent, 45 per cent more affordable homes per head of population than in England and 70 per cent more than in Wales.