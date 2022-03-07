Henry Dunbar, who was Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, will be a candidate for North Lanarkshire Council in May.

He was the most senior orange man in the world from 2015 to 2018.

The Orange Order's website says it is “the oldest and biggest Protestant fraternity in Scotland”. However, it has faced accusations of being anti-Catholic.

SNP MSP Collette Stevenson said: “In Anas Sarwar’s desperation to find candidates for the local elections, he has thrown out all principle and opened his arms to an ex-leader of a deeply divisive organisation.

“It simply beggars belief that Scottish Labour think this is appropriate, but it shows how far they have sunk.

"Anas Sarwar must immediately drop Henry Dunbar as a candidate for the council elections – the politics of division have no place in Scotland.”

Over the weekend, Mr Sarwar said he has a “zero tolerance approach to any form of prejudice or hate”, adding: “And if there's any evidence of any candidate, or any member of our political party who has expressed hatred against anybody in our communities, I will root that out. I won't stand for it.”

A Labour insider said being a member of the Orange Order was likely to be a protected characteristic under equality legislation.

Last week, Mr Dunbar told The Herald the Labour Party was “all about equality and fairness”.