The party’s Ross Greer said it would be ‘impossible’ to back the Budget if this happened

SNP ministers must not axe independence spending in the Scottish Budget, the Greens have said.

The party’s finance spokesman Ross Greer called on the Scottish Government to “categorically” rule this out. He said it would be impossible to back the Budget if the “already incredibly modest sum” was scrapped.

The SNP runs a minority administration in Holyrood and needs the support of another party to pass its Budget. Failure to do so could ultimately result in the collapse of the Government and a snap election.

A deal with the Scottish Liberal Democrats is seen as the most likely route forward, as the relationship between the SNP and the Greens soured earlier this year as a result of the collapse of their co-operation agreement.

However, nothing has been ruled out. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has said his party’s key demands include ending Scottish Government spending on independence.

Mr Greer said: “The Scottish Greens have always encouraged other parties to take budget negotiations seriously. The Lib Dems have at least entered the discussion this year and although their priorities are different to our own, we think this important debate is better off with a diverse range of proposals on the table.

“However, we would be deeply concerned if a pro-independence government axes entirely the already incredibly modest sum spent on independence preparations. If the SNP makes that choice, Green MSPs would find it impossible to support their Budget.

“With a Labour government at Westminster continuing with cruel Tory policies like the two-child benefit cap, supplying arms to Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza and refusing closer relations with the EU, it is vital that the Scottish Government continues to build a detailed and inspiring case for independence.

“The SNP must categorically rule out this cut. Conceding on this point would not only rule out the Scottish Greens’ voting for their budget proposals, it would destroy the wider independence movement’s trust in the Scottish Government.

“The Yes movement can always rely on the Scottish Greens’ support. I hope that the SNP is able to quickly reassure us all that the government’s work towards our shared goal of an independent Scotland at the heart of the European Union will continue.”

Tory MSP Pam Gosal accused the Greens of seeking to “continue wasting taxpayers’ money on a fringe issue like independence, rather than on what people are really concerned about”.

She added: “Any protection of or an increase in independence-related spending would sum up how disconnected Green and SNP politicians are from the public.”

Last week, Mr Cole-Hamilton told The Scotsman a Budget deal with the SNP is now a “more attractive proposition” following the announcement of extra money for Scotland next year. However, he insisted the Scottish Government would still have to "move mountains" if it wants to secure his party's support.

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced an additional £3.4 billion for Scotland in the recent UK Budget, which gives the Scottish Government more money to play with when drawing up its own spending plans.

Asked if this made a Budget deal more likely, because the SNP could offer to spend more money in areas important to the Lib Dems, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "I think it certainly removes some of the barriers that existed before.