SNP to scrap the two-child benefit cap in Scotland

The Scottish finance secretary says the two-child benefit has caused ‘misery’ for children and families.

The SNP has pledged to scrap the “pernicious” two-child benefit cap.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the move will lift 15,000 Scottish children out of poverty.

When setting out her budget in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Robison said ministers will aim to provide funding to the families affected by the two-child benefit cap by 2026.

The two-child cap was introduced by the Conservative UK Government back in 2017, and Sir Keir Starmer was under pressure to abolish it when Labour took office in July.

However this has not happened, and it means parents can only claim universal credit or child tax credit for their first two children.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison presents the Scottish Government's budget at Holyrood | Getty Images

Ms Robison said: “The two-child cap is a pernicious part of the UK welfare system introduced by the Tories and it has caused misery for children and families in Scotland.

“Many expected an incoming Labour government to abolish the cap, but Labour haven’t delivered - this SNP government will.

“We will mitigate the two-child cap and the detailed work of building a system starts with this budget.”

However she warned this will only happen if the UK Government cooperates with the Scottish Government.

Despite this, she said she is “crystal clear” that “the cap will be scrapped” by 2026.

Ms Robison added: “We have a year, and we will work as hard as possible to start paying families as early as we can in 2026 which is more than reasonable.