Independence Minister Jamie Hepburn says Scotland needs a fairer and more human immigration system that better serves its economic needs

Humza Yousaf at an independence rally in Edinburgh. Image: Lisa Ferguson/National World.

The SNP will release its next independence paper later this week, days after one of its MSPs defected from the party for its lack of focus on independence.

This paper, ‘Migration in an Independent Scotland’, will be the sixth paper in the SNP’s Building a New Scotland series, which sets out their vision for Scotland after leaving the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will set out proposals for a “fairer” immigration system, which the SNP says will be specifically tailored to the country’s population and economic needs, and introduce a new “humane” approach for asylum seekers.

This all comes after Ash Regan, who ran against Humza Yousaf to be SNP leader, left the party and went to Alba, saying the SNP had “lost its focus on independence”.

Independence Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “Migration to Scotland supports economic growth and the delivery of public services, and we should recognise the enormous contribution that people from all over the world make to our country.

“Migration is vitally important to Scotland’s future - as well as contributing to our communities, the people who choose to live, work and raise their families here are helping to grow our economy.

“Independence would give Scotland the opportunity to set its own migration policy that delivers for our specific needs.

“We need a migration policy that will help expand the Scottish economy and benefit our wider society - particularly for our rural and island communities, who continue to struggle with labour shortages as a result of Brexit and a hostile immigration system that does not meet our needs.

“At its core, Scotland is an open and welcoming nation and we could take an approach to migration that has dignity, fairness and respect at its heart.

“The next paper in the Building a New Scotland series will explain just how we intend to deliver that and I look forward to setting out our proposals later this week.”