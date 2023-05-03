It comes ahead of a looming deadline for the Westminster party to file its accounts.

The SNP has signed a contract with new auditors ahead of a deadline that would have seen the party miss out on £1.2 million of public funding.

First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed Manchester-based AMS Accountants Group has been appointed for both the party and the SNP Westminster group.

The SNP has been without auditors for its accounts since September, with the Westminster group left with just weeks to file with the Electoral Commission or risk losing £1.2 million in funding from UK Parliament authorities to support its work.

First Minister Humza Yousaf

Mr Yousaf said: “I am pleased to confirm that we have secured the services of auditors to take forward our accounts. We take our statutory obligations extremely seriously, so it is welcome news that AMS Accountants Group will complete the accounts for both the party and the SNP Westminster group.

“There is hard work ahead, but it is really encouraging to have them on board as we work towards challenging deadlines.

“I am very grateful for the work of our new party treasurer Stuart McDonald in securing the auditors' services. I also wish to thank our previous auditors Johnston Carmichael for their professional work over many years.”

SNP treasurer Stuart McDonald said: “This announcement represents a significant step forward of the party’s stewardship under the leadership of Humza Yousaf. I am pleased to be getting on with the role of national treasurer at this important time for the SNP, and we will continue working hard and standing up for the people of Scotland.”

The SNP has signed new auditors. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: "I'm pleased to confirm the SNP Westminster group now has auditors in place - and I'm confident we'll meet the deadline, as in previous years.

"Throughout this period, SNP MPs have remained focused on standing up for Scotland and supporting our staff. We will now redouble our efforts to hold the Tories and pro-Brexit Labour Party to account for the damage their policies are inflicting on Scotland."

Johnston Carmichael had worked with the SNP for more than a decade. In September, they informed the party they had “taken the decision to resign following a review of our client portfolio and existing resources and commitments”.

Mr Yousaf previously admitted the lack of auditors was “problematic” and said one of his “major priorities” was finding a replacement. He said he only became aware of what had happened when he won the leadership contest.

In the past month, the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell – who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – and its former treasurer Colin Beattie have been arrested in connection with a police probe into the party’s finances. Both Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie were released without charge pending further investigation.

The Scottish Conservatives will on Wednesday push for a statement on the turmoil engulfing the SNP, claiming it is “in the public interest”. Led by Douglas Ross, the Tories will use their Holyrood debating time to push for clarity on the financial situation within the ruling party.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Mr Ross said: “These questions are not going away for the First Minister and SNP leader, who recently had to step in as the SNP’s acting treasurer.

“He cannot stick his fingers in his ears and claim this is not a matter for his Government, as well as his party, especially if the SNP were to face bankruptcy or an imminent threat to their viability.

“This is clearly also a Government matter if the First Minister is compromised, his hands are tied, or if he has been kept in the dark about his party’s affairs, as was the case with the resignation of the SNP’s auditors.

“Right now, the real priorities of Scotland are being ignored by him and the SNP Government because they are distracted by the meltdown in the party.

“The unacceptable secrecy that has characterised the SNP in Government, on ferries, the Lochaber smelter, the Salmond affair, and many others, is equally evident in its internal financial scandal, and it has to stop.

“The public must have confidence that Humza Yousaf is treating this investigation as seriously as possible and this debate gives him the opportunity to address these questions in full.”

A previous push for a statement to Parliament was rejected by the First Minister, who said: “I don’t think Parliament is the place to do a statement on the party’s finances.”