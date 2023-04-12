SNP should bring in forensic accountants, says former minister Alex Neil

The SNP should bring in forensic accountants to “get to the bottom” of its finances, a former minister has said.

Alex Neil, who served under both Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond, said the current situation was “absolutely unacceptable”.

It comes after it emerged the firm which audited the SNP’s accounts resigned more than six months ago but this information was not disclosed to the public or even senior party figures. Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael had worked with the SNP for more than a decade but quit in September.

Humza Yousaf, the new First Minister, admitted the situation was “problematic” and said one of his “major priorities” was finding new auditors. He said he only became aware of what had happened when he won the leadership contest.

Last week, the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, who is also Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, was arrested amid an ongoing police investigation into the party’s funding and finances. He was later released without charge pending further investigation.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Neil said: "It's absolutely unacceptable, quite frankly. We haven't been told why the auditors resigned. We need to know why. What reason was given for them resigning?”

He said it was "very unfair, to say the least" that Mr Yousaf he did not know about the situation, adding: "Clearly, he has taken over a complete bed of nails, both in the Government in terms of the shambles of some policy areas, as well as in the party.

"And it's very worrying that a party that has got 72,000 members, with all the sources of income we've got, appears to have financial difficulties, and these difficulties appear to be a result of the mismanagement of the party's finances.

"So we really have to get to the bottom of this. My own view is that Humza should bring in special accountants called forensic accounts to look at every aspect of party funding and report back to the party at the earliest opportunity. Let's get to the bottom of this. Let's get it sorted and move on."

Mr Neil said the party “should not be short of money” due to the size of its membership and the fact that every MP and MSP is required to contribute £250 a month to headquarters out of their own salary.