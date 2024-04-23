Victims of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal in Scotland are being “betrayed” by the UK government, the SNP justice secretary has said.

Angela Constance said the decision to extend legislation aimed at quashing the wrongful convictions of sub-postmasters to Northern Ireland, but not Scotland was “outrageous”. She said “ignoring” Scotland was “typical of Westminster’s attitude”.

The Post Office (Horizon System) Offences Bill will exonerate those convicted on the basis of the faulty Horizon accounting software.

Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Northern Ireland and Scotland were initially excluded, but UK Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake said it had become apparent the former “does not have the ability to rapidly address the 26 convictions known to be within its purview”.

More than 700 sub-postmasters in the UK were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Ms Constance said: “We fully support the extension of this Bill to cover Northern Ireland, but it is outrageous that the UK government has declined to also include Scotland.

“This ignoring of Scotland is typical of Westminster’s attitude. It means that sub-postmasters north of the border will be the only victims in the UK not covered by the legislation at Westminster, which is precisely where the miscarriage of justice has its origins and was overseen by successive Tory and Labour governments. It is a betrayal of Scotland’s Horizon victims for UK ministers to behave in this manner.

“The suffering inflicted on the sub-postmasters is one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK legal history. They have waited far too long for justice, and do not deserve to be subject Westminster’s petty political point-scoring.

“We still hope that MPs overrule the UK government and amend the legislation so that it covers Scotland – a series of amendments have been laid. But if that does not happen, Scottish legislation will be introduced. One way or another, the SNP will ensure that sub-postmasters in Scotland receive justice – despite the best efforts of Westminster.”

Ms Constance previously warned it was “likely any Scottish legislation would need to be after a UK Bill had passed to ensure full compatibility with UK legislation and the UK compensation scheme” – a scenario that would mean victims north of the Border facing a longer wait for justice.

Speaking earlier this week, Mr Hollinrake said: “We always carefully consider the territorial extent of each piece of legislation and are rigorous in our commitment to devolution. However, it has become apparent that the Northern Ireland Executive does not have the ability to rapidly address the 26 convictions known to be within its purview.

“It has become clear that postmasters in Northern Ireland could have their convictions quashed significantly later than those who were convicted in England and Wales, which would be unacceptable.”

Affected postmasters across the UK will have the option of accepting a fixed sum offer of £600,000 after their conviction is quashed.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed the move. She said: “The decision to include sub-postmasters here is the fastest and fairest solution for all. This is a prime example of the Executive working together to deliver for people here.