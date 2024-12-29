SNP ministers have been accused of holding back Scotland’s renewable energy boom by failing to reform planning rules.

Labour has claimed Scotland’s renewables boom is being held back by the SNP government’s “clunky and overburdened planning system”.

Scottish Labour’s government colleagues at Westminster have set out proposals to boost the UK’s renewable energy system and bring forward plans to loosen regulations south of the Border, particularly over onshore wind sector, which has not grown at the pace of Scotland’s due to planning rules.

The proposed Berwick Bank wind farm, 20 miles east of St Abbs Head, consists of 307 turbines.

But the party has now called on the Scottish Government to act after it was revealed several renewable projects are held up with SNP ministers for approval, with some having been stuck in limbo as long as two years.

Labour have seized on the Scottish Government admitting it does not have any deadlines or timescales when considering planning appeals for renewables projects. This means that renewables projects could be left on SNP ministers’ desks for years while waiting for a decision.

Delays within the planning system have hindered renewables projects, with the Berwick Bank development being delayed after the SNP government failed to give consent in time to get a power price guarantee. This project has the potential to support 4,650 jobs in Scotland and power six million households a year.

Scottish Labour has previously called for planning reform to drive forward economic growth in Scotland.

Scottish Labour net zero spokesperson, Sarah Boyack, said: “Scotland’s vast clean energy potential is being held back by a clunky and overburdened planning system.

Scottish Labour MSP Sarah Boyack

“Important projects are sitting on ministers’ desks for years on end while climate targets are missed and jobs are on the line.”

She added: “The SNP must deliver planning reform to unlock green growth and unlock the full potential of our renewables sector.

“The UK Labour government has made clean power a priority and will work to deliver jobs, growth and opportunities in Scotland.”

As of October 2024, there were 42 outstanding planning applications under consideration by SNP ministers, with the oldest renewables project referred to the Scottish Government in 2022, while other projects date as far back as 2019.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is important that the consenting process for offshore energy projects is efficient and effective. We aim to determine offshore wind farm applications within 12 months where possible, and have a strong record, however we have been clear that more complex applications may take longer.

