Union bosses have also raised concerns Chinese-made turbine parts arriving in Leith was a “stark reminder” at opportunities being missed out on by Scottish workers.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Union bosses have welcomed potential investment and jobs from a controversial Chinese wind turbine supplier but warned SNP ministers it “cannot come at any cost” amid concerns over national security.

The GMB union has raised concerns with SNP ministers after Scotland on Sunday revealed that First Minister John Swinney, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and business minister Richard Lochhead met Ming Yang over its plans to open a wind turbine manufacturing facility in the Highlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotWind is planning floating wind farms in deep waters off Scotland (Picture: Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty Images)

The £1.5bn investment was announced by the company, despite the UK government still to decide whether to allow the facility to move forward amid concerns over handing over energy infrastructure to Chinese companies.

The GMB union has now warned Holyrood ministers they risk Scots risk being locked out of a promised jobs boom in green energy, after the UK government promised 400,000 positions over the next five years.

In a letter to SNP Energy Secretary, Gillian Martin, GMB Scotland secretary, Louise Gilmour, warned that “any opportunity to create jobs in renewables – like that recently proposed by Ming Yang – is positive”.

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour | Andrew Cawley

But Ms Gilmour warned “it cannot come at any cost”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Security concerns must be taken seriously and a decision will be made by authorities.

“Should approval be granted, it is incumbent on the Scottish Government to ensure that those jobs are well-paid and highly skilled. The presence of a recognised trade union plays a key function in achieving both.”

Ms Gilmour has also pointed to the arrival of eight huge monopiles at Forth Ports in Leith, which will form the foundation of wind turbines for the Inch Cape wind farm off the Angus coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monopiles have been fabricated at CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries’ (CWHI)'s Qinzhou yard in China and shipped to Leith.

Ms Gilmour said: “The arrival of monopiles in the Port of Leith, produced by the Chinese firm CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries, serves as a stark reminder of the opportunities our members are already missing out on.

“Our members at Methil, Navantia are still waiting on the renewables work they were promised to reach their yard. What plans does the Scottish Government have to deliver this work specifically to Methil?”

The union leader has also highlighted the UK government’s clean energy jobs plan, supported by £18m of funding from Scotland’s two governments over the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her letter, Ms Gilmour highlighted the blueprint’s “creation of five technical excellence colleges to provide apprentices with the skills to undertake job roles which are both currently in high demand and key for future industries”.

She added: “Funding has already been committed for pilot schemes in sites in England and Wales. Workers in Scotland also need to have access to these skills.

“Will one of these colleges be established in Scotland? If a devolved matter, will the Scottish Government consider emulating this approach?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Ms Martin said: “We are working closely with the energy sector to plan for a multi-skilled workforce, one that can benefit from opportunities across the energy system.

Energy Secretary Gillian Martin | PA

“We will shortly publish an evidence-based offshore wind skills action plan – and have provided targeted funding to the college sector in 2025-26 to establish an Offshore Wind Skills Programme, helping to create region-specific training hubs for offshore wind skills.