SNP says Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget needs to 'reverse the trend' on poverty issues

Ahead of next week’s Autumn Budget, the SNP has urged the Chancellor to deliver a major investment package to boost productivity, economic growth, and wages – ahead of a winter of uncertainty.

The £20 Universal Credit uplift applied during the Covid pandemic was cut earlier this month, while the furlough scheme to support staff of businesses affected by lockdowns, also came to an end.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call comes following House of Commons Library research which found the UK had the worst levels of inequality, the least generous pensions, the poorest unemployment benefits, the weakest economic recovery, and the highest percentage of low paid earners in all of north west Europe.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

The research found that the UK offers only 28 per cent of the average working wage to pensioners – the lowest in north west Europe and ranks lowest in 95 per cent of unemployment laws – the least generous in the region. It also found that Britain’s GDP per capital is currently at 5.8 per cent, the lowest in north west Europe and one in five workers are in low paid jobs – more than anywhere else in north west Europe.

MP Alison Thewliss, SNP shadow spokesperson, said: "Following a decade of disastrous Tory austerity measures, a destructive Brexit deal, and no economic plan for the future, Westminster has proven that it cannot be trusted with Scotland’s recovery. Under Westminster control, the UK has lagged behind its north west European neighbours in numerous key areas – including inequality, pensions, unemployment benefits, and wages – whilst independent countries similar to or smaller than Scotland continue to flourish.”

She added: “It is vital that the Chancellor listens to the calls from across the House and delivers an investment package that will boost economic growth, wages, and productivity – and finally reverse the trend which sees the UK lag behind all of its north west European neighbours. Failure to do so will leave millions of families across the UK facing a winter of misery.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.