SNP say ‘no stone unturned’ to find deal as Unite and Unison call off NHS Scotland strikes

The SNP have claimed “no stone” was left unturned in a bid to find an agreement after unions accepted a Scottish Government pay deal.

Strikes by ambulance staff and some NHS workers have been called off after members of two unions voted to accept a 7.5 per cent pay increase – considered by ministers as a “final offer” after intensive negotiations.

SNP transport spokesperson, Gavin Newlands MP, lauded the agreement and called on the UK Government to change its own approach to strike action.

He said: “The Scottish Government has left no stone unturned to find a solution that has resulted in a record pay offer that underlines our commitment to supporting the fantastic NHS Scotland staff.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf agreed a deal with the unions on Monday.

“It’s a far cry from the UK Government's approach, who instead have focused their energy on attacking the unions and hard-working individuals who keep the country running.

“In what is set to be a particularly challenging winter, with the Tory-made cost-of-living crisis ravaging household finances, it’s more important the UK Government take action.

“As ever the Tories would do well to learn from the Scottish Government’s approach, seek constructive engagement, and return to the negotiating table to offer a fair and dignified deal for the workers on strike.”

Following negotiations with health secretary Humza Yousaf and the intervention of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the new deal would mean NHS workers in Scotland would remain the best paid in the UK, and workers would get pay rises ranging from £2,205 to £2,751.

Mr Yousaf echoed the comments of his Westminster colleague, pointing out ministers in England were refusing to enter the pay negotiations.

He tweeted: "I am delighted that Unite & Unison members have agreed to accept our record pay offer for NHS staff. I am grateful for the positive engagement that has taken place with our trade union colleagues, which has so far averted strike action in our NHS in Scotland.

