SNP retain council seat in by-election, but Reform fire warning shot with vote surge

The SNP claimed the seat, but it was Reform that emerged as real winners from the by-election vote count

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reform has fired a warning shot over the bows of its political rivals at a council by-election in Fife as the SNP retained its grip on the seat.

SNP candidate Lynda Holton comfortably won the Fife Council seat of Glenrothes Central and Thornton to succeed the late Ross Vettraino, who represented the ward for 18 years until his death in February. She now joins her husband, Craig Walker, leader of the SNP group, on the opposition benches at Fife House after securing twice as many votes as Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Holton polled 1,439 first preference votes – just 72 shy of the target for election of 1,511 – and was formally declared at stage four of the process.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (centre) with supporters during a visit to Ramsgate in Kent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

She was well ahead of Labour candidate Maciej Dokurno, who came second on 649 votes, with Ian Smith pushing the Reform Party into third. Reform polled more votes than the Tories and Lib Dems combined – and the party will be keen to build on that at next year’s Scottish elections.

Mr Smith netted 541 votes, well ahead of Ed Scorcher (Lib Dems) on 207 and Fiona Leslie (Tories) on 185. Fielding a candidate in the ward for the first time, Reform’s 17.8 per cent share of the vote came largely at the expense of Labour – down 6.4 per cent – and the Tories who were down 6 per cent.

The count took place at Fife House immediately after the polls closed. Turnout was 24.2 per cent, with 3,050 verified votes from an electoral roll of 12,623.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result has no impact on the composition of the local authority. The SNP remains the largest single party at Fife House, but remains in opposition as Labour run a minority administration.

Lynda Holton (centre) is declared the winner in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election (Pic: Fife Council)

In her victory speech, Cllr Holton paid tribute to the much respected Mr Vettraino, describing him as a “gold standard” member of the council.

She said: “This was a by-election none of us wanted. Ross was highly respected, not only across the political divide, but more importantly in all the communities of this ward to whom he was devoted to the very end. He set the gold standard as a councillor and I will strive to meet that every day.”

Cllr Holton added: “Too often politicians make promises they can’t keep. That results in an erosion of trust among the electorate, During this by-election I have committed only to what I can realistically achieve for the residents of this ward – and I am determined to deliver on those commitments.