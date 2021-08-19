SNP 'rescind' job offer after domestic violence 'jokes' controversy

The Herald reported the decision to hire Boab Thomson without checking his social media was described as “rank incompetence” by an SNP insider.

The party had earlier issued a statement stating the decision to hire Mr Thomson had been “rescinded” due to “offensive posts”.

The SNP have been forced to u-turn on a decision to hire a member of staff after a row.

It was reported Mr Thomson was due to start work for the parliamentary arm of the SNP after almost half a decade working for Universities Scotland.

However, his appointment attracted criticism after historic tweets resurfaced and were shared by other social media users.

One tweet, from November 2014, stated: “Wish a had a wife so a could take it out on her, slap her about the place and that.”

Another tweet stated: “Would actually s*** aa women for some salt and chilli chicken right now”.

A post on Facebook from July 2015 also made light of domestic violence.

In it, Mr Thomson said “she’s got all the self esteem of a battered housewife” was “still our favourite saying, and it’s still true”.

Mr Thomson has reportedly said he was sorry for the posts, adding he did not remember posting them due to the length of time that has passed.

An SNP spokesperson said in a statement: "The offer of employment from the parliamentary group was rescinded on Wednesday morning in light of the offensive posts."

