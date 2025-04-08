The Scottish Government has been accused of not doing enough to protect tenants after confirming how rent controls will work,

SNP ministers have been accused of failing to “live up to the scale of the crisis” facing tenants after confirming rent rises will be allowed in controlled areas.

Under amendments to the Housing Bill, tabled by SNP Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, rises in rent control areas will be capped at 6 per cent.

The SNP Government is set to press ahead with rent control plans despite fears over soaring rental costs. Pic: Ian Georgeson

Temporary measures that were brought forward by Scottish Greens’s co-leader Patrick Harvie, when he was a minister, expired at the start of April.

Greens MSP Maggie Chapman accused SNP ministers of having “thrown people to the mercy of a broken market and rogue landlords who have proven that they cannot be trusted” by having no protection in place until the legislation becomes law.

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman was a key player in the debate on women in sport (Picture: John Devlin)

Ms Chapman said: “I don’t believe that what the government is proposing goes far enough.

“It certainly doesn’t live up to the scale of the crisis that far too many are facing. They would see above inflation hikes even in areas where rents and living costs have been allowed to spiral out of control.

“We will be publishing proposals in the days ahead that will take a very different approach and will offer support and stability to people and families on the frontline of the housing emergency.

“Homes are for living in and not for squeezing every last penny of profit from. Everyone deserves a warm, comfortable and affordable place to call home, and it is crucial that the Housing Bill delivers that.”

Scottish Association of Landlords chief executive, John Blackwood, said: "It is reassuring to see that the Scottish Government is listening to the concerns of landlords and has proposed to amend the bill to recognise, that even in rent control areas, where they exist, landlords will still be able to increase rents.

"The bill, as published, could have precluded any rent increase. We also welcome additional amendments from other MSPs proposing exemptions for rents to rise between tenancies.”

He added: "Landlords are quite rightly extremely concerned about rent controls, and many have already sold up and exited the sector.

"Now, more than ever, the Scottish Government needs to work with private landlords to secure the future of private renting in Scotland and ensure people have homes to rent when and where they need them.”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said that “ensuring families can have secure and affordable homes that meet their needs is part of our approach to tackling the housing emergency”.

Scotland's housing crisis comes under the auspices of Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

She added: “These measures will also help protect tenants against a backdrop of a continuing cost of living crisis and rising energy costs. We are doing what we can with the powers that we have as we know our policies are working to improve the lives of families in Scotland.