SNP receive single £300,000 donation in first quarter of 2021

The SNP received £300,000 in a bequest in the first quarter of 2021.

The figures include £270,983 in ‘short money’, which covers a payment from the House of Commons to opposition parties to help with running costs.

The SNP also received £300,000 from Morven Polson in February this year as part of a bequest.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019, the last year full accounts for the SNP are available, the SNP received just under £400,000 in total in legacies left by supporters.

The legacy is the only donation above £7,500 made to the party from a member of the public reportable to the Electoral Commission, but it is the biggest single donation to the party since Colin and Christine Weir donated £250,000 each in 2017.

The additional cash comes amid a transparency row in the party over the alleged disappearance of £600,000 in crowdfunded donations.

SNP treasurer, Douglas Chapman, and high-profile MP Joanna Cherry, both resigned over a lack of transparency in the last week.

The party’s accounts for 2020 should be published in August.

The Conservative party accepted almost £6.5m in donations in the first quarter of 2021, with the largest donation of £500,000 coming from Peter Cruddas, who was given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in December 2020.

This was despite the House of Lords Appointments Commission advising against the peerage.

The Labour Party received more than £2.5m in donations, with that figure rising to £4.3m once other public funds are included.

The Liberal Democrats received £922,663 in donations from the public, with short money and other non-cash donations taking that amount to £1.2m overall.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.