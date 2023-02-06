SNP publish Nicola Sturgeon's bank account along with tax returns in accidental blunder

Nicola Sturgeon has challenged other party leaders to follow suit after her tax returns for the years dating back to 2014 were published by the SNP.

The most recent return lists a total income of £140,496 from her employment as an MSP and First Minister.

However, the SNP initially blundered by accidentally posting Ms Sturgeon’s bank account number as part of her tax returns. The party quickly deleted the information after journalists spotted the error.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon committed to publishing her tax returns in April 2016 “for as long as she is First Minister”, but subsequently failed to follow through on this.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA

After finally doing so on Monday, she challenged other party leaders, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to do likewise.

Mr Sunak has said he will publish his own tax returns “shortly”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross both said they would publish theirs.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I think it does help with transparency.

“And I think other party leaders in the Scottish Parliament and, indeed, in Westminster should follow suit.”

Since April 2009, Scottish ministers have frozen their pay and declined to accept their full salary entitlement, with the remainder going towards public spending.

The SNP said this meant the First Minister would forgo more than £27,000 of her salary in the current financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon said: “I previously committed to being open and transparent to the people of Scotland about my own earnings. Today’s publication makes good on that commitment.

“These documents show clearly that my sole source of income is my job as First Minister – the office which I have the immense privilege of holding. I hope other party leaders, including the Prime Minister, will follow suit in an effort to promote transparency in public office.”

At a press conference in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon was also asked about her husband Peter Murrell’s £100,000 loan to the SNP and whether it was entirely his money.

In December, it emerged Mr Murrell, who is the party’s chief executive, made the loan in June 2021.