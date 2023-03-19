The SNP president Michael Russell has admitted the party is in a “tremendous mess” as the party was rocked by a series of resignations.

Now the interim chief executive, he took on the role after Peter Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, quit with immediate effect on Saturday following a row over the party’s plummeting membership numbers.

His departure came shortly after that of media chief Murray Foote, who said there had been a “serious impediment” to his role.

Appearing on BBC Scotland, Mr Russell admitted it had been a bad week, and also claimed he had no knowledge that membership had dropped by 32,000.

SNP President Michael Russell speaks during a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Independence Russell. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He said: “I think it’s fair to say there is a tremendous mess and we have to clear it up.

"That’s the task i’m trying to take on in the short term, and the most important thing in the short term, and I entirely agree with your analysis that is about Scotland, not the SNP, is that we have a fair electoral process, that gives a clear accepted outcome.

"That’s why I was so pleased today to see Kate Forbes has confirmed her belief in the integrity of the process, that is the same position Humza Yousaf has taken, and I’m in dialogue with Ash Regan I hope to get to the same position.

"She has questions, and I’m very happy to do that, we’ve got to do that, and have this concluded in eight days, then we have to look at the party and the new leader has to look at the party, it’s not a job for me, and say let's rebuild this, let's rebuild the trust of Scotland, because it is about the trust of Scotland and this has not been an edifying process.

"There has not been a contested leadership of the SNP for 19 years and it shows, we’re out of practice.

“What has happened has not been good for the party has not been good for Scotland and we have to change it. Things have gone wrong, spectacularly wrong”.

Mr Russell was also asked about party membership, which has dropped from 104,000 two years ago to 72,186 members. Both Ash Regan and Kate Forbes had demanded to know how many members were eligible to vote in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

He said: “I have no idea why that took place, I have no idea at all, I have the greatest respect for Peter, I’ve worked closely with and known him for a long time.

“I’m not going to speculate about what happened there but we do need an answer on that.

“The reason I didn’t know is that they are reported every year, and we have not had the report”.

Both Ms Forbes and Ms Regan had previously raised concerns about the transparency of the contest.

Asked about an arrogance or entitlement in the party, the SNP bigwig admitted he could “understand” the accusation.

He added: “I think I would also point to the fact that some of these people have been under the most tremendous pressure, and in addition to that pressure, they have been under the most tremendous scrutiny.“Some of the social media stuff has been absolutely reprehensible. You know, members of our staff have been appallingly abused. Now I think that's part of having a contest in a social media age, which we've not had before. But yes, there are lessons that we need to learn.”

It came as Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie claimed the “wheels were coming off” the SNP.

She said: “The SNP is a party in turmoil - and they have run out of road.

“Kate Forbes has thrown light on the SNP’s atrocious record in government and questioned the cabal that has been running the SNP for years.

“Mike Russell trying to blame social media for the repeated failings of his party machine during this leadership election is simply laughable.

“The truth is that this election is in chaos – with allegations and resignations appearing on a daily basis.

“There is no way the president of the SNP did not know about the exodus of members from the party.

“Mr Russell should ‘grasp the thistle’ by facing up to the chaos in his party.