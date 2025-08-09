Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP ministers have been accused of failing to ensure “consequences for sewage dumping” after it was revealed wastewater in Scotland was spilled at double the rate of an English company that received more than £60 million in fines.

Water regulator Ofwat issued a penalty of £62.8m after finding that 21 per cent of Anglian Water’s overflows spilled more than 60 times in 2021. The English-based company was found to have failed to ensure that "spills only occur in exceptional or unforeseeable circumstances … subject the best technical knowledge available not entailing excessive cost”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Water had lodged plans to install solar panels in Bo'ness sewage works (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

But the equivalent figure for the waste water spill pipes monitored year-round in Scotland in 2024 was 42 per cent, with Scottish Water facing no enforcement action.

A 2024 report from Environmental Standards Scotland (ESS) found the equivalent guidance on waste water spills from the Scottish Government failed to reflect the requirement for spills to only occur in exceptional circumstances.

READ MORE: The massive penalties public bodies and water companies would face for ecocide in Scotland

The document stressed “there is no comprehensive, publicly available information on the scale and environmental impact of spills from storm overflows in Scotland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said “while some storm overflows appear not to spill at all, others spill more frequently and for longer periods than can be considered exceptional”, warning “this can occur without breaching existing licence conditions”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “In England, when water companies dump sewage more frequently than the rules allow, they get hit with massive fines.

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton | PA

"In Scotland, it seems there are never any consequences for sewage dumping under the SNP.”

He added: “Sewage dumping in Scotland is still governed by 30-year-old sewage rules, which the Government's own watchdog says are failing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To turn the tide on the sewage scandal, Scottish Liberal Democrats have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would bring our sewage network into the 21st century, clamp down on dumping and get to the bottom of this disgusting practice."

SNP Climate Action and Energy Secretary, Gillian Martin, said: “It is not accurate to call spills from the wastewater network ‘sewage dumps’ as typically what is spilled is wastewater, which has been highly diluted by rainwater.

SNP Climate Action and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin | PA

“That is why Scottish Water is committing up to £500m to further improve water quality, increase monitoring of the highest priority waters and tackle debris and spills. [A total of] 87 per cent of Scotland’s entire water environment already has a ‘high’ or ‘good’ classification for water quality.”

READ MORE: SNP accused of inaction as number of sewage dumps in Scotland increases

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter sent to Environmental Standards Scotland in March, Ms Martin admitted the Government’s existing guidance “does not take account of the impacts of climate change”.

Scottish Water has highlighted that most overflows at times of heavy rain do not have a negative impact on the environment and less than 1 per cent of what is discharged is toilet waste. The rest is made up of ‘grey’ water from roads, roofs, drains, washing machines and dishwashers.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are monitoring more overflows than ever before, providing more information on overflows than ever before and investing more than ever before in our wastewater network.