SNP outrage at MP’s ‘suicide’ heckle during Brexit debate

Nationalists have reacted with outrage after an MP was overheard shouting “suicide” in response to a question from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during a stormy Commons debate on Brexit.

The incident took place after post-­Brexit devolution plans were approved by a majority of MPs last night, sparking anger from opposition parties after the devolution provisions of the EU Withdrawal Bill were passed with little discussion.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Blackford said: “Mr Speaker, what options are available to us in this house to ensure that the government understands real concern among people in Scotland at this unprecedented power grab, and how can we make sure that our voices are heard?”

Immediately after the question on options was asked, an MP could be heard shouting “suicide”.

Several SNP MPs have named the member responsible as Ian Liddell-Grainger, the Tory MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset.

Edinburgh West MP Joanna Cherry said: “On a point of order, Mr Speaker. When my right hon. friend the Member for Ross, Skye and Lochaber was asking you what options were open to Scottish parliamentarians to raise their concern about what has just occurred today, the hon. Member for Bridgwater and West Somerset shouted, “Suicide”. Is that in order, Mr Speaker?”

Speaker John Bercow replied: “I would say to the hon. and learned lady that I did not hear that. I am not disputing it; I am simply saying that I did not hear it. If I had heard it, I would not have approved of it.”

Mr Liddell-Grainger was first elected in 2001. Last year the former army major was described in Private Eye magazine as “Somerset’s answer to Donald Trump”.

The Scotsman has asked Mr Liddell-Grainger for comment.

