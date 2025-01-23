The UK Government could seek closer ties with the EU

The SNP has urged the UK government to seize the “olive branch” after the EU hinted Britain could join a pan-European trade agreement.

Maros Sefcovic, European Union's new trade chief responsible for post-Brexit negotiations, suggested the UK joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM) was something the bloc should consider.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Sefcovic said the idea has not been "precisely formulated" yet and the "ball is in the UK's court".

Under the current Brexit deal, UK goods sold to the bloc are not subject to tariffs provided they are made with a certain percentage of materials from Britain or the EU. However, if certain materials come from outside the EU, Britain pays tariffs. Joining the agreement would remove this.

Responding, SNP MP Stephen Gethins urged ministers to seek closer ties with the EU.

He said: "The damage done by Brexit is clear from all the economic data, including the Treasury's own analysis, and with Trump tariffs looming, closer ties with Europe are a no-brainer.

"What is being proposed here is a baby-step and for Westminster to rule it out and ignore the dire economic reality that is staring them in the face is senseless.

"Europe has offered a small economic olive branch and the Labour Government has slapped it away within a few hours. Rather than the hard Tory Brexit, embraced by Labour, the SNP are consistent and clear that we urgently need to rejoin the EU Customs Union and Single Market.

"The UK Labour Government keep telling us that economic growth is their top priority, but they stubbornly refuse to see the economic solution that is there for all to see. It's time to end the isolationism and return to the European fold."

Speaking at Cabinet Office Questions on Thursday, Europe Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds claimed he welcomed the "positive, constructive tone" from Mr Sefcovic.

He said: "We are always looking for ways to reduce barriers of trade, but within our manifesto red lines, because we take a pragmatic view as to where the national interest lies.

However, he added: "We don't currently have any plans to join PEM."

Downing Street also sidestepped questions about the UK potentially joining a pan-European trade agreement.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he would not get into a running commentary on specific options up for discussion with the EU.

But asked if a pan-European trade agreement would cross the red lines set out in Labour’s manifesto for EU ties, he said: “The arrangement that’s been discussed is not a customs union. Our red line has always been that we will never join a single market, freedom of movement, but we’re just not going to get ahead of those discussions.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel criticised the reports, claiming “Labour’s programme of bending the knee to the EU is disgraceful.”

She added: “These latest reports that the Government might shackle us to the European Union are deeply concerning, and once again make clear that Keir Starmer and his chums are all too happy to put their ideology ahead of our national interest, no matter the cost.