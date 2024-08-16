The Scottish Government has been urged not to turn its back on previous opposition to oil and gas projects.

SNP ministers have been accused of “rolling back on its opposition” to new oil and gas developments in the North Sea after suggesting it will support an “enhanced” version of Boris Johnson’s climate tests to justify more fossil fuel exploration.

The Scottish Government’s apparent watering down of its opposition to new oil and gas projects comes as the new Labour government at Westminster, which has vowed to end new licences being granted, has starkly warned that more drilling will “accelerate the worsening climate crisis”.

In January 2023, the Scottish Government under then-net zero secretary, Michael Matheson, published its draft energy strategy, which included a pledge to “accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels” and considered a “presumption against new exploration for oil and gas” to “support the fastest possible and most effective just transition”.

But SNP ministers are poised to walk back their previous opposition to new fossil fuels developments and instead call for an “enhanced” version of the climate compatibility checkpoint drawn up by the previous Conservative UK government in its final energy strategy due to be published imminently.

SNP acting net zero secretary, Gillian Martin, has claimed her government’s plans would be consistent with “reducing emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals” and “could be used by the UK government and form the basis of international discussions on this issue”.

But the International Energy Agency and the United Nations have insisted new fossil fuels projects are not consistent with the Paris Agreement, which aims to prevent global warming by no more than 1.5C.

The former Bute House Agreement between the Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens committed to “provide an evidence base to support efforts to ensure Scotland’s energy activity is consistent with the Paris Agreement”.

Former SNP first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf both voiced their opposition to the controversial Cambo oil field - with the Scottish Government’s final position potentially calling for the climate tests to be placed on oil and gas projects, like Cambo, that have been granted permission but not started drilling.

During the general election campaign, John Swinney’s party attempted to wedge a dividing line with Labour by suggesting to voters the SNP was playing both sides of the debate, while being critical of Keir Starmer’s plans to enhance a windfall tax on fossil fuel giants and his vow to end new oil and gas licences.

The Scottish Government’s enhanced climate compatibility tests for oil and gas projects could include “the impact of any new oil and gas production on global greenhouse gas emissions in the context of meeting the Paris Agreement goals”, whether any new production “is needed to improve national energy security and whether it will help reduce costs of overall energy to consumers”.

But the UK government has insisted that those principles are not consistent with more drilling in the North Sea.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We will not issue new licences to explore new fields because they will not take a penny off bills, cannot make us energy secure, and will only accelerate the worsening climate crisis.

“We will instead manage existing fields for the entirety of their lifespan, while investing in clean power to boost our energy security and ensure a fair and balanced transition in the North Sea.”

SNP ministers are being urged to re-think supporting a climate compatibility test for fossil fuels, first thought-up by Mr Johnson during his time in Downing Street.

Friends of the Earth Scotland climate campaigner, Alex Lee, said: “The Scottish Government is tying itself in knots in trying to talk about climate whilst also rolling back on its opposition to new oil and gas.

“The discredited climate compatibility checkpoint was dreamt up by the Tories as they pursued a drill every drop plan for North Sea oil.

“No climate test worth the paper it's written on would ever approve new fossil fuel drilling. Ministers either know that and are using the checkpoint as political cover, or they want to be complicit in the sham.”

Scottish Greens environment spokesperson, Mark Ruskell MSP said: “The science is clear no amount of new fossil fuel exploration is compatible with the scale of urgent climate action we need to take.”

Ms Martin said that the final energy strategy, due to be published when MSPs return from recess next month “will set out the Scottish Government’s views on key elements which could form the basis of an enhanced climate compatibility checkpoint that could be used by the UK Government, and form the basis of international discussions on this issue”.

She added: “The Scottish Government’s focus continues to be on meeting Scotland’s energy security needs, reducing emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals and ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea resources decline.

“The Scottish Government has consulted on a range of proposals for aspects of climate compatibility checkpoint design and application and will publish a finalised energy strategy and just transition plan, including further information on these matters, later this summer.