Scottish Government must embrace opportunities of nuclear energy, GMB Scotland say

The Scottish Government must end its opposition to nuclear power to help cut emissions and boost the economy, GMB Scotland has claimed.

The union, one of the biggest in the energy sector, urged Holyrood ministers to end their opposition to nuclear power after the UK Government announced £14 billion investment in a new plant at Sizewell C.

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, argued there was huge potential in new nuclear energy to achieve net zero and create jobs, and the SNP must embrace it.

She said: “New nuclear can help provide a baseload of safe, clean and secure energy while creating thousands of skilled, well-paid, unionised jobs in Scotland.

“The Holyrood government’s absolute refusal to seriously consider its potential is an abdication of responsibility and needs to change.

“It makes no sense if ministers want to achieve net zero targets and it makes no sense if they want Scotland’s economy to grow again.”

The nuclear industry supports almost 3700 jobs in Scotland adding £400 million to the economy, but Ms Gilmour said that is only a fraction of the potential economic benefits if the Scottish Government reverses its ban on new nuclear power.

She has now written to energy minister Gillian Martin detailing how new nuclear reactors can help cut emissions while pouring hundreds of millions of pounds into the economy and urging ministers to start planning a new future for Hunterston and Torness.

Ms Gilmour added: “The potential of new nuclear energy cannot be ignored any longer. Scotland has wasted too much time already.”

Speaking on Tuesday, the Prime Minister claimed a “change of mindset” on nuclear would help free the UK from reliance on international fossil fuel markets and prevent price spikes such as those in the wake of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a college in Ipswich, Sir Keir said: “The last reactor was 1995, 30 years ago, and I think that was Sizewell B.

“So here, to put this down today, is really important. It’s not just an important decision for the future, it’s a change of mindset.

“No more dithering, no more delay, no more being unclear about what we’re going to do, a real statement of intent as we go forward.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre), Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) and Ed Miliband, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary (left), during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, a clean power facility in AberdeenshirePicture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

He added: “Having our own energy in this country that we control, gives us security, gives us independence, so Putin can’t put his boot on our throat.

“And it means that we can control the prices in a way that we haven’t been able to in recent years, which has meant very high prices for businesses, for households and for families.”

It comes as energy security minister Michael Shanks revealed Labour would end the block on nuclear projects in Scotland, if they win the Holyrood election.

Writing in The Scotsman, the Rutherglen MP said: “A Scottish Labour Government, led by Anas Sarwar, will reverse the decades-long block on new nuclear projects in Scotland.

“The decisions by the SNP have held Scotland back, delaying our clean energy future and costing communities the jobs and investment they need.

“With this historic investment today, and a new Labour government in Bute House in 2026, we can end this historic intransigence, build a clean power system that will deliver energy security, good jobs and growth, and tackle the climate crisis.

“That’s what Labour’s clean energy mission is all about.”

SNP energy spokesman Dave Doogan MP said: “If Michael Shanks and his Scottish Labour colleagues were serious about backing Scotland’s energy sector then they’d fully invest in Acorn carbon capture, they’d ditch the fiscal regime which is destroying jobs in the North East and they wouldn’t have allowed the Grangemouth doors to slam shut.

"The Labour Government has now committed some £36bn to England’s energy sector without a penny for Scottish carbon capture, the single key project to our Just Transition and energy security - that tells Scottish voters everything they need to know about Scottish Labour MPs which cheer on investment in England at the expense of Scottish industry.